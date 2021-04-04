Economy Week Ahead : Services, Trade, Inflation

By WSJ staff

Updates on service-sector activity, trade and the global economic outlook highlight a relatively quiet week for economic data.

Monday

The Institute for Supply Management's services index for March is expected to show activity is accelerating in the U.S. industries hardest hit by shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and consumer caution related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The economy has been gaining momentum as more people are vaccinated, states lift restrictions and consumers grow more comfortable dining out, shopping and traveling.

Tuesday

The International Monetary Fund releases its world economic outlook during its annual spring meetings. The development agency is preparing to raise its forecasts for the global economy in 2021 and 2022 thanks to recent fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and increasing vaccination against Covid-19, but also highlight a growing divergence between wealthy countries that are quickly inoculating their populations and poorer ones that lack the resources to do so.

Wednesday

The U.S. trade deficit is expected to widen in February, and preliminary data for the month already show a record gap for trade in goods. The figures will likely underscore voracious consumer demand for products made overseas and the limited impact of tariffs on the overall deficit.

Thursday

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits have been hovering near the lowest level of the pandemic, an indication of broad-based improvements across the labor market. Jobless claims for the week ending April 3 are expected to fall again, though the overall level is likely to suggest a historically high level of layoffs as businesses continue to deal with fallout from the pandemic.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joins a virtual discussion on the global economy at the IMF's spring meetings. The Fed has played a central role in backstopping the U.S. economy through the pandemic, though some economists are cautioning about possible negative side effects of U.S. stimulus both at home and abroad.

Friday

China's consumer inflation is expected to turn positive again in March after a small contraction in February. The producer-price index is likely to jump to 3% or more amid a surge in global commodity costs, especially for oil and coal, compared with a 1.7% increase in February. Economists are watching closely to see if price pressures at the factory gate start to filter out toward consumers in China and abroad.

