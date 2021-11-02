Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecopetrol's Sec Registered $2 Billion Notes Offering

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NewsNovember 02, 2021
Ecopetrol's Sec Registered $2 Billion Notes Offering

Shearman & Sterling acted as counsel to Ecopetrol in connection with a public offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.625% notes due 2031 and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% bonds due 2051. Citigroup Global Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities, Santander Investment Securities and Scotia Capital (USA) acted as underwriters. The net proceeds of the offering were used by Ecopetrol to prepay a portion of the outstanding principal amount under the loan Ecopetrol entered into in connection with its acquisition of Interconexión Eléctrica (ISA), of which $3.672 billion principal amount was outstanding prior to the prepayment.

Ecopetrol is partially owned by the Colombian government and the only vertically integrated crude oil and natural gas company in Colombia, as well as the largest company in the country as measured by revenue, profit, assets and shareholders' equity. It is engaged in a broad range of oil and gas related activities, including exploration and production, refining and petrochemicals, transportation, distribution and marketing, and natural gas.

The Shearman & Sterling team below included visiting attorneys Pedro de Elizalde and Sebastian de la Puente (all New York-Capital Markets).

The Team

Practices

Industries

Regional Experience

Disclaimer

Shearman & Sterling LLP published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pRubix cancels London IPO due to 'difficult ongoing conditions'
RE
01:03pENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:03pImmuta State of Data Engineering Survey Reveals Emerging Challenges with Data Security and Privacy Amid Shift to the Cloud
BU
01:02puBreakiFix® Opens in Fort Walton Beach Amidst Growing Demand for Tech Repair
GL
01:01pMAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:01pCessatech annonces the issuance of its first US patent covering CT001
AQ
01:01pCanada Silver Cobalt Engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Apply AI to High-Grade Silver Castle East Project
AQ
01:01pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (EUR) : Newsletter October 2021
AQ
01:01pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (GBP) : Newsletter October 2021
AQ
01:01pZOOPLUS AG : Release according to -3-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 bln for 2021
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Fresenius 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Pandemic Drag on Medical Care Unit

HOT NEWS