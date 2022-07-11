Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ecuador affirms deficit target of 2% of GDP despite protests -minister

07/11/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's government, indigenous leaders reach agreement ending protests

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador is holding firm to its fiscal deficit target for the year of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), economy minister Pablo Arosemena said on Monday, despite losses to oil income caused by weeks of protests by indigenous groups.

Protests in the country erupted on June 13 and ran for more than a fortnight, leaving eight dead and severely impacting Ecuador's oil industry, its main source of income. Demonstrators forced fuel price cuts and oil and mining policy changes.

Arosemena, who took up his post last week after a cabinet reshuffle, said initial estimates show the protests caused losses of $230 million in oil income, as production fell to half its usual 500,000 barrels per day (bpd).

State-run oil company Petroecuador last week had estimated losses of $513 million including production, pumping and exports.

"We maintain the same fiscal objectives, which will allow us to create space to strengthen social spending, reduce delays, take out less debt and strengthen public finances," Arosemena told journalists.

The fiscal deficit will gradually fall from this year and reach a surplus in 2025, he said, ruling out chances of a tax increase to meet the target.

He said any move to seek financing from the market is unlikely in the short term.

"Public spending is like fingernails. Everyday you have to cut that unproductive public spending," he said. "You always have to be looking for greater efficiency."

The government plans to spend some $1.4 billion on social programs during the rest of the year and boost the economy through regional spending, he said.

Ecuador is set to receive $700 million from the International Monetary Fund in December, the final tranche of a $6.5 billion funding deal.

The government will announce the result of debt re-negotiations with China next week, Arosemena said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.50% to Settle at $6.4260 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pUK PM Johnson's replacement to be announced on Sept 5 - Conservative party
RE
02:48pU.S. judge declines to delay former Trump adviser Bannon's contempt trial - media
RE
02:43pEcuador affirms deficit target of 2% of GDP despite protests -minister
RE
02:42pEV maker Rivian to cut about 5% of workforce- Bloomberg News
RE
02:34pCitron's Left says crypto is a 'complete fraud'
RE
02:32pECB should model new bond scheme on old one, Nagel says
RE
02:23pFirefighters start to contain blaze in California's Yosemite
RE
02:21pSubway can be sued over its tuna, U.S. judge rules
RE
01:52pBiden heckled by Parkland victim's dad at WH event on guns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent
2Could the U.S. ship more LNG to Europe?
3Analyst recommendations: Newmont, Agilent Technologies, Prudential Fina..
4For EV battery makers, it's go small or go home
5Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kaza..

HOT NEWS