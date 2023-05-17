NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador sovereign bond spreads over U.S. Treasuries jumped on Wednesday as bond prices tumbled after President Guillermo Lasso, facing an impeachment trial, called a snap election.

Lasso dissolved the National Assembly, bringing forward legislative and presidential elections, a day after he presented his defense.

"President Lasso's announcement shocked Ecuador's sovereign credit with bond prices falling sharply," Goldman Sachs' Sergio Armella said in a note. "Overall, Ecuador's willingness to service its obligations remains top of mind for investors."

Spreads jumped to above 1,800 basis points, meaning investors demand more than an 18% premium to buy Ecuador's debt compared to the United States.

Bond prices fell across the curve of recently-restructured bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040, with the 2030 down 2.375 cents to 28 cents - the lowest since early April and not far from record lows set in October.

The move has all but canceled out any upside from a recent debt buyback offer for the restructured bonds.

Part of the concern for some investors is that the pro-capitalist administration of Lasso could be replaced by a more socially-minded one from the left-leaning opposition. The uncertainty about the next leadership and the possibility of social unrest also pressured prices lower.

The "growing likelihood of new widespread mobilizations" adds downward pressure to GDP forecasts "and upside risks to our fiscal deficit and inflation forecasts," according to a note from Lucila Barbeito at JPMorgan.

Ecuadorean bond spreads have been above the 1,000 bps level that indicates distress since mid-2022, with bond prices already pricing in a lot of political and economic uncertainty. But the uncertainty to follow makes it hard to call for a buying opportunity.

"There is no rush yet for an overweight recommendation at this early stage of political transition with latent potential volatility on how the political establishment adjusts," Siobhan Morden at Santander U.S. Capital Markets said in a note.

The chance for a break in the policy paralysis that has been a constant in the South American country "may offer an opportunity to buy into weakness," she said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Grant McCool)