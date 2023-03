QUITO, March 31 (Reuters) - Ecuador's central bank on Friday cut the Andean country's economic growth forecast for the year to 2.6%, from 3.1%, citing the impact of reduced oil exports.

Protests, an earthquake, and damage to infrastructure have all weighed on Ecuador's oil operations this year, with the country's energy ministry cutting its oil production forecast for 2023 by 8%. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)