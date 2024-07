QUITO (Reuters) - A court in Ecuador on Friday handed down prison sentences of 12 years and 34 years for five people found guilty of murdering presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Journalist and former legislator Villavicencio was shot while leaving a rally in August 2023, becoming the most prominent victim of Ecuador's spiraling violence.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

