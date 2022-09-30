Advanced search
Ecuador economic growth slows to 1.7% in second quarter

09/30/2022
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador's economic growth slowed to 1.7% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year before, the central bank said on Friday, on the effects of anti-government protests and roadblocks.

President Guillermo Lasso pledged when he took office last year to boost oil output, create jobs and renegotiate debt and oil contracts with China to shore up the South American country's battered economy.

Though the government announced this month it reached an agreement with Chinese banks to restructure its debt, providing relief worth some $1.4 billion until 2025, Lasso's other promises have faced significant problems.

A fortnight of protests and roadblocks by indigenous groups in June left eight dead, severely impacted the oil industry - Ecuador's main source of income - and worsened Lasso's already tense relationship with the legislature.

"This de-acceleration occurred because of the prejudicial effects of the paralysis in June," the bank said in a statement.

Demonstration leaders and the government later inked a moratorium for least a year on 15 blocks in two southeastern Amazonian provinces, which will delay plans to double its oil production to 1 million barrels per day by 2025.

Year-on-year growth between April and June was thanks to a 7.2% increase in imports, a 4.9% increase in domestic consumption, a 3.1% uptick in capital and a government spending increase of 2.4%, the bank said.

The economy grew just 0.1% in the second quarter compared to the first because of contractions of 4.1% in imports, 2.1% in fixed capital and 1.6% in government spending, central bank head Guillermo Avellan told journalists.

Exports grew 2.6% quarter-on-quarter, he said, and domestic consumption was up 0.3%.

The bank has lowered its growth estimate for this year to 2.7%, Avellan said, down from a previous 2.8%.

Ecuador is set to receive $700 million from the International Monetary Fund in December, the final tranche of a $6.5 billion funding deal. (Reporting by Yury Garcia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)


