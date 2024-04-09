Glas was arrested dramatically over the weekend when Ecuadorean police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito, where he had been living since December.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin)
QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's former vice president Jorge Glas was taken to a hospital in Guayaquil on Monday, the SNAI prison agency said in a statement, due to apparently becoming ill after refusing prison food.
Glas was arrested dramatically over the weekend when Ecuadorean police stormed Mexico's embassy in Quito, where he had been living since December.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin)
TSX ends flat as gold stocks drop, mood cautious ahead of rate decision
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 5 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 7 PM ET
India's February silver imports hit record and set to rise 66% this year
Big companies' emissions goals are too weak, report says
(Reuters) - The carbon emissions reduction targets of a group of the biggest listed companies are too weak collectively, meaning they are failing to play their part in preventing the most devastating impacts of global warming, a report on Tuesday showed.
Supermicro Expands Edge Compute Portfolio to Accelerate IoT and Edge AI Workloads with New Generation of Embedded Solutions
U.S. Space Force Awards Rocket Lab Launch Contract for Space Test Program (STP)-S30
JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS THOMAS AND ALSON NIU TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Live Nation Entertainment : Global Superstar Anitta Announces Baile Funk Experience Tour
Gold Basin Provides Exploration Update and Announces Q2 RC Drill Program