Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ecuador exploring potential new deal with the IMF for 2023 -Minister

11/16/2022 | 09:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's government is exploring a possible new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as part of its 2023 financing plans, which could also see bond issues to international markets, Economy Minister Pablo Arosemena told Reuters.

Ecuador reached a 27-month credit deal with the IMF for $6.5 billion in September 2020, which was renegotiated by President Guillermo Lasso and finishes at the end of this year.

Lasso's spending plan for 2023 needs financing worth $7.58 billion, which is mostly expected to come from issuing local debt and loans from multilateral organizations.

"We have already started talking about the possibility of having some kind of new collaboration (with the IMF) next year," Arosemena told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday, adding that Ecuador's government will analyze the shape of the program it agrees with the fund in the first quarter of next year.

Ecuador's government has met 26 quantitative goals under the current agreement with the IMF, including on transparency and social funding, Arosemena said.

The country is still waiting for a final disbursement worth $700 million under the current IMF deal, he said.

"Successfully completing (the agreement with the IMF) puts us in a very good position and that's what we want to achieve," he said.

Ecuador plans to issue internal debt worth $3.84 billion in 2023, to be followed by external bonds worth $600 million, according to a budget Lasso sent to the country's Congress for approval.

The government expects to receive an additional $3.13 billion from multilateral organizations.

Other financing options open to the government include selling $450 million worth of real estate assets in 2023, as well as other assets such as a hydroelectric plant.

Ecuador has not managed to lower political risk in the country since June, according to the government, when protests led by indigenous groups against Lasso's economic policies rocked the country.

"There is economic certainty, but we still have political uncertainty coming from the National Assembly, and from the protest movements that have mobilized," Arosemena said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Alexandra Valencia


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:37aMoldova's PM nominates new economy minister as problems mount
RE
09:37aFormer Kenya president calls for urgent intervention in Congo fighting
RE
09:36aHungary will ratify Sweden's and Finland's NATO accession before Turkey -PM's chief of staff
RE
09:34aFTX founder Bankman-Fried sued in US court over yield-bearing crypto accounts
RE
09:30aBank of England's Bailey speaks to lawmakers
RE
09:27aExplainer-Britain's insurers become test case for post-Brexit 'unshackling'
RE
09:26aPortugal's finance minister sees 2022 growth above target, focus on debt cuts
RE
09:26aG20 leaders' declaration says most members strongly condemn war in Ukraine
RE
09:25aEU says China should contribute funding for climate 'loss and damage'
RE
09:24aEcuador exploring potential new deal with the IMF for 2023 -Minister
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
3Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
4Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh
5Tesla reports two new fatal crashes involving driver assistance systems

HOT NEWS