Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ecuador government sees 2022 fiscal deficit of 3.45% of GDP, larger budget

10/30/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUITO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government predicts a fiscal deficit of $3.78 billion for 2022, slightly above the one in use for this year, it said in its budget proposal sent to lawmakers on Saturday.

The government of President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative ex-banker who took office in May, has been operating with the budget approved only through August, because the legislature sent back his first budget proposal.

Lasso has proposed a $33.89 billion budget for next year, based on an average oil price of $59.20 a barrel and economic growth of 2.85%, the ministry of economy and finance said in a statement.

That would be an increase of $2.44 billion over the current budget.

"The global deficit is $3.78 billion, equivalent to 3.45% of GDP. This figure represents $29.7 million more than the deficit in the codified budget through August 2021," the statement said.

The government predicts oil production will reach 179.88 million barrels next year.

The National Assembly has 30 days to approve the proposal.

Financing needs for next year will be some $9.77 billion, more than $800 million above the budget through August.

The proposal would guarantee $1.47 billion in social programs for vulnerable families, the government said.

It does not include the $1.9 billion that the government hopes to raise from a tax reform it proposed to the assembly this week.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23aChina releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
RE
12:04aSecretary Power reviews status of Biomass utilization in thermal Power Plants in the country
PU
10/30American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad weather
RE
10/30Ecuador government sees 2022 fiscal deficit of 3.45% of GDP, larger budget
RE
10/30Wang Yi Holds Talks with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio
PU
10/30China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
RE
10/30China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep
RE
10/30Japan votes in test for new PM Kishida, political stability
RE
10/30The 4th UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit 2021
PU
10/30China oct official manufacturing pmi at 49.2 (reuters poll 49.7, prev month 49.6)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's Macquarie raises A$1.5 billion - sources
2American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
3American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
4China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
5What is hyperthyroidism?

HOT NEWS