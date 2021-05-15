Ecuador indigenous protestors block access to Petroecuador oil field

QUITO, May 15 (Reuters) - An indigenous community in
Ecuador's Amazon region is blocking access to one of state oil
company Petroecuador's main fields in a protest over
compensation, prompting the company to request help from the
armed forces to deliver supplies.
In a statement on Saturday, Petroecuador said the protest
has left it unable to send supplies needed to maintain
operations at Block 12 in Orellana province, with production of
some 28,500 barrels per day (bpd). The zone is also home to
processing plants for crude oil from two other key areas, Block
31 and 43-ITT.
Petroecuador said it requested the armed forces airlift
supplies to the field and transport personnel in and out via
helicopters.
The inhabitants of El Eden since May 10 have been demanding
the renewal of a deal to receive compensation from Petroecuador
that they are entitled to because they reside in the oil field's
area of influence. A representative of the community did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Petroecuador said it had approached the community to reach a
deal but had not yet reached consensus.
The company said on Thursday it had boosted overall
production to above 400,000 bpd after a drilling campaign.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Luc Cohen
Editing by Chris Reese)