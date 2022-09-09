Ecuador inks temporary oil moratorium deal with indigenous groups

QUITO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The government of Ecuador and
indigenous leaders on Friday signed a deal to declare a
temporary development moratorium on 15 oil blocks and suspend
new mining contracts until a law about prior community
consultations is in place.
The deals are the most important step yet to implement
agreements that ended weeks of anti-government protests earlier
this year.
President Guillermo Lasso, a conservative ex-banker whose
government's viability was tested by the demonstrations, opened
the 90-day dialog with indigenous leaders from three groups in
July to hash out details of the agreements.
The demonstrations left at least eight people dead and
severely impacted the oil industry. The protests forced price
cuts to gasoline and diesel, as well as prompted the government
to implement fertilizer subsidies and other measures that
officials say will cost $600 million.
The moratorium will apply to blocks in the Amazonian
provinces of Pastaza and Morona Santiago, where there has not
previously been oil exploration or production.
It will last at least 12 months while a law to regulate a
community approval process is hashed out with contributions from
indigenous leaders.
The government also pledged to suspend the awarding of new
mining titles and environmental licenses until a similar law is
in place for that sector.
"We have had agreements and also disagreements, but that's
dialog," Energy and Mining Minister Xavier Vera told
journalists. "The negotiations are working and we are
listening."
Indigenous groups had asked for a moratorium on oil
development in environmentally-sensitive areas and those around
their territory. They also demanded a definitive suspension of
mining.
Lasso came to office last year promising an increase in oil
and mining to shore up the country's beleaguered finances and
create jobs.
Discussions on price caps for dozens of goods and other
topics are also set to end Friday without deals, while
negotiations on labor reform, higher education and security will
begin on Monday and run for a month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Aurora Ellis)