Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ecuador oil flow to return to normal in Feb: Minister

12/31/2021 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecuador expects oil production to return to normal levels in February, after its two main export pipelines that had been threatened by recurring land erosion resumed operations.

State-owned PetroEcuador restarted the 360,000 b/d SOTE crude pipeline after a 20-day suspension caused by works designed to prevent damage from the erosion, energy minister Juan Carlos Bermeo said.

A parallel crude pipeline, the underutilized 450,000 b/d OCP owned by a consortium of other producers, is scheduled to restart today. The OCP was initially slated to restart next week, but the company said work on a ninth bypass was completed ahead of schedule.

Bermeo projects that oil field activity will resume in around seven to 10 days as individual wells are evaluated.

Ecuador's crude production on 25 December fell to a nadir of 36,106 b/d, down by 92pc from an average of around 471,000 b/d from January-November 2021, not including storage withdrawals and internal transfers, according to regulatory data. On 27 December, output recovered to 48,829 b/d. Producers other than PetroEcuador, led by China's state-owned Andes Petroleum, registered zero flows on 22, 23 and 25 December.

The closure of the two strategic arteries in early December prompted Ecuador to declare force majeure on its medium and heavy sour exports starting on 12 December.

PetroEcuador and the OCP have built multiple bypasses to help safeguard the infrastructure from the advancing erosion of nearby riverbeds.

From January-October the 498km (309mi) SOTE transported around 318,000 b/d of crude to the Pacific coast, according to PetroEcuador data. The 485km OCP transported less than 150,000 b/d before the suspension.

The pipeline shutdowns caused PetroEcuador and other producers to slash oil output and reschedule exports. PetroEcuador also suspended refining at its 110,000 b/d Esmeraldas and 40,000 b/d Libertad refineries.

By Alberto Araujo

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 14:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:37pINFORMATICS EDUCATION : 1Q Financial Statement
PU
03:37pMTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS : Mtn nigeria sustainability report 2020
PU
03:37pRÁBA JÁRMÛIPARI : Corporate events calendar of RÁBA Automotive Holding Plc. for 2022
PU
03:36pU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
03:36pQ-FREE : Tolling contract in Spain - ~26 MNOK
AQ
03:34pOil heads for biggest annual gain since at least 2016
RE
03:31pMuskaan's fresh approach to promote India's literary and cultural heritage among students
AQ
03:31pKolkata Police's initiative Pronam celebrates Christmas with elderly citizens of St Joseph's Home
AQ
03:28pSome cautious, many fed up, Americans prepare to ring in the New Year
RE
03:27pU.S. airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of the year
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
5European stocks end the year 22% higher

HOT NEWS