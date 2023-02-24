Ecuador oil flows could normalize in 3 weeks after force majeure

QUITO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil industry will
return to normal operations within three weeks, the government
predicted on Friday after the energy ministry declared force
majeure following a bridge collapse which forced pipelines to
close.
State oil company Petroecuador and private pipeline operator
OCP Ecuador suspended operations on their respective pipelines
as a preventative measure on Wednesday after the collapse next
to their operations in Napo province. The force majeure
declaration came on Thursday.
"Until pumping is totally re-established, we have to test
the tubing," energy minister Fernando Santos told a local news
outlet on Friday. "Turning off wells is simple, but restarting
them is a bit complicated, we're talking about maybe some three
weeks."
Petroecuador estimated late on Thursday that pumping could
restart during the next seven days.
A new variant for Petroecuador's SOTE oil pipeline and the
Shushufindi Quito polyduct will be built to protect them from
erosion and climate issues, Santos said.
Petroecuador has been studying whether a permanent solution
could be to move a large part of the SOTE, which has the
capacity to transport 360,000 barrels per day, but Santos said
the effort will be complex and costly.
Private OCP will need to include a route change for its
tubing to negotiate extending its state contract to move heavy
crude, which expires at the end of the year, the minister added.
"We are thinking of an extension of that period and
obviously it's the obligation of the company to finance the
route change," he said.
Petroecuador said in a statement later on Friday it has
started a gradual shut-down of wells in the Amazon and will work
to optimize storage to attend to domestic demand.
It sent one shipment of Oriente crude to Marathon Supply LLC
on Wednesday, Petroecuador said.
"The rest of our contractual commitments with international
companies will be scheduled once the (force majeure) decree is
overcome," it added.
The SOTE and OCP pipelines are regularly halted because of
tubing damage from rocks and landslides, but the incident this
week occurred at a different location than ones that took place
in 2020 and 2021.
