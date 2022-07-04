Log in
Ecuador oil output rebounds by about 90% after protests end

07/04/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
QUITO, July 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil output has recovered by about 90% since a deal between the government and demonstrators ended nationwide protests late last week, the ministry of mines and energy said on Monday.

Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel prices and limits on expansion of the mining and oil industries. The demonstrations led to at least eight deaths and devastated the country's oil production.

Last Thursday, the government of President Guillermo Lasso and indigenous leaders signed a pact to end the crisis. At the time, oil output was around 262,000 barrels per day. As of Monday, it had rebounded to 461,637 bpd, the ministry of mines and energy said in a statement.

"Some 952 oil wells have been reactivated, which means that about 10% of the suspended wells still need to be recovered," Ecuador's Energy Minister Xavier Vera said in the statement.

State-run oil company Petroecuador was forced to issue a wide force majeure declaration across the oil industry on June 18.

The notice, enforced at the end of June, is expected to be lifted on July 7, once the company can assure customers that supply contracts will be fulfilled.

Protests in Ecuador ran for more than two weeks and caused Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production and cost it more than $500 million. (Reporting by Yury Garcia and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)


