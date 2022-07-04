Ecuador oil output rebounds by about 90% after protests end

QUITO, July 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil output has recovered
by about 90% since a deal between the government and
demonstrators ended nationwide protests late last week, the
ministry of mines and energy said on Monday.
Protests erupted in Ecuador in June to demand lower fuel
prices and limits on expansion of the mining and oil industries.
The demonstrations led to at least eight deaths and devastated
the country's oil production.
Last Thursday, the government of President Guillermo Lasso
and indigenous leaders signed a pact to end the crisis. At the
time, oil output was around 262,000 barrels per day. As of
Monday, it had rebounded to 461,637 bpd, the ministry of mines
and energy said in a statement.
"Some 952 oil wells have been reactivated, which means that
about 10% of the suspended wells still need to be recovered,"
Ecuador's Energy Minister Xavier Vera said in the statement.
State-run oil company Petroecuador was forced to issue a
wide force majeure declaration across the oil industry on June
18.
The notice, enforced at the end of June, is expected to be
lifted on July 7, once the company can assure customers that
supply contracts will be fulfilled.
Protests in Ecuador ran for more than two weeks and caused
Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil production and
cost it more than $500 million.
(Reporting by Yury Garcia and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Oliver
Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)