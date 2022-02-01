Ecuador pipeline will take longer to restart due to new damage -operator

QUITO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - OCP Ecuador, operator of the South
American country's private oil pipeline, said on Tuesday that
repairs to tubing damaged over the weekend by falling rocks will
take between seven and 10 days because of new damage sustained
in the same area.
A rock fall following rains in the Piedra Fina zone of
Ecuador's Amazon caused part of the OCP heavy crude pipeline to
split late on Friday, causing an oil spill.
Ecuador's environment ministry said on Monday that OCP will
face legal consequences for the spill, which occurred within a
protected area of the country's rainforest.
The new damage occurred on Monday near the rupture reported
over the weekend, OCP said in a Tuesday statement.
"There are effects that require an intervention to achieve a
safe operation," the company said. "Technical personnel from the
transport company estimate the repair of the pipeline will take
between seven and 10 days from this date."
Regressive erosion advancing along the Coca river has caused
problems for both the privately operated OCP pipeline and the
state-owned SOTE pipeline since 2020. As a result, in December
both pipelines suspended pumping, leading the government to
declare force majeure on the majority of the country's oil
exports and production contracts.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb
Editing by Leslie Adler)