Ecuador's Constitutional Court approves consultation on mining in Andean city

Quito, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador's highest court said
Monday it had ruled in favor of holding a referendum on banning
large and medium-scale mining activity near water sources in
Cuenca, a city in southern Ecuador's highlands.
Cuenca's city government had proposed that the
Constitutional Court approve questions for the referendum, which
seeks to prohibit mining and pollution in areas surrounding five
rivers that cross the city and are its source of water.
The Constitutional Court ruled in favor of five questions,
but clarified that its decision was not retroactive.
Cuenca is already home to key mining projects, such as Loma
Larga operated by Canadian INV Metals Inc.
"It has been a dream for Cuencans for so many years to be
allowed, through popular consultation, to determine the future
protection of our water sources," Cuenca Mayor Pedro Palacios
told reporters.
Participation in the referendum on mining will be mandatory,
according to city authorities.
Ecuador, an oil-producing country facing a liquidity crisis,
is seeking to develop its mining industry to diversify its
economy and sources of income as it struggles to pay off its
foreign debt.
The Constitutional Court, citing technical errors in the
questionnaires, had previously denied three requests seeking a
ban on mining activity in all of Azuay Province, where Cuenca is
located.
The Energy Ministry, which oversees mining activity, did not
immediately comment on the court ruling.
But a representative of a mining industry group said the
ruling would harm Ecaudor's ability to attract investment to its
mining sector.
"The main effect is the hit to Ecuador's international
credibility and the financing of exploration activities," said
Andres Ycaza, a lawyer for the Ecuadorian Chamber of Mining.
Ecuador projects mining exports will reach about $642
million this year in the "most pessimistic" scenario.
