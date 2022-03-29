Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ecuador's Lasso says he will use decrees after another legislative defeat

03/29/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's president, Lasso, pictured in the Galapagos Islands

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday he would use decrees, referendums and other tools to meet his election promise to reactivate the country's struggling economy, bypassing the national assembly, where lawmakers have rejected his proposals.

The comments from the conservative ex-banker came after the assembly last week voted down an investment bill which Lasso's opponents decried as privatization of public assets.

"What it shows me is from here on out I should govern without considering that the National Assembly exists," Lasso said during a weekly radio interview. "It's evident what they want is to block the national government."

"It's clear the government must find a way, its own course, to seek well-being for Ecuadoreans and not waste time sending any more laws to the assembly," he added.

The constitution allows him to use decrees to govern, he said, and even to put laws rejected by legislators directly to the Ecuadorean people in referendums.

Lawmakers have rebuffed five major laws - including bills dealing with security and higher education - since Lasso took office in May last year.

Relations between the president and lawmakers soured further over the weekend, when Lasso requested the attorney general investigate five lawmakers and an adviser from the Pachakutik indigenous party for allegedly seeking economic favors in exchange for their support for the investment law.

The legislators have challenged Lasso to prove his accusations and said they will cooperate with any investigation.

Lasso is looking to attract billions of dollars in investment in telecoms, energy, mining and oil, which he maintains are key to righting the country's finances and creating the 2 million jobs he has promised during his tenure.

He has also promised a labor reform, which he is currently discussing with unions.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Alexandra Valencia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 110.14 Delayed Quote.50.42%
WTI -0.01% 104.165 Delayed Quote.46.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pCanada to present 2022-23 budget on april 7 - finance minister…
RE
02:50p21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate
RE
02:50pOil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
RE
02:48pU.N chopper crashes in eastern Congo with 8 aboard, army blames rebels
RE
02:48pDIAGNOS : 2022-03-28, DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement and New Marketing Director – Download PDF
PU
02:45pU.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts
RE
02:45pIcahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board
RE
02:44pJustice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
RE
02:43pVietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln
RE
02:42pWorld delegates appear to kick deal to halt nature loss into long grass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS