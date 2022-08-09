Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ecuador's debt payments not affected by Luxembourg asset freeze - government says

08/09/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ecuador's capital city, Quito, is pictured with the Cotopaxi volcano in background

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's capacity to meet its external debt obligations has not been affected by a Luxembourg court's decision to freeze the country's assets amid a dispute with oil company Perenco, the economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Ecuador has "promptly complied" with interest and amortization payments on bonds for $185.7 million, which were due on July 31, the ministry said in a statement.

Ecuador will pay its debts to the French oil company, the economy ministry said, adding the payment has been complicated due to Perenco still owing tax in the country.

"We welcome Ecuador's statement that they will pay the award, although we have had no contact from Ecuador in this regard," Perenco said.

It did not say anything about tax owed in Ecuador.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso promised in June 2021 to pay compensation to Perenco after the World Bank's International Centre for Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled Ecuador had unlawfully ended a production-sharing agreement with the company.

Perenco sued Ecuador in 2008 and was ultimately awarded $412 million in May last year.

But the ICSID ordered Perenco to pay compensation to Ecuador in relation to environmental damage it caused in areas where it operated, leaving the company with a net award of $374.3 million.

Including interest, Perenco is entitled to $391 million.

At the end of last month, a Luxembourg bailiff ordered 122 banking entities operating in the European country to freeze assets held by Ecuador amid a dispute over payment of the award.

Ecuador defaulted on $17.4 billion of foreign debt two years ago as the country buckled under one of the region's worst coronavirus outbreaks following years of economic stagnation.

As part of the debt restructuring that followed, Ecuador sold new bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040 which are listed on the Luxembourg stock exchange.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Additional reporting by Rowena Edwards in London.; Writing by Oliver Griffin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Alexandra Valencia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 96.06 Delayed Quote.20.61%
WTI -0.16% 90.141 Delayed Quote.16.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pCongo arrests opposition leader Kabund
RE
01:18pFew U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says
RE
01:16pRoadside bomb kills 15 soldiers in northern Burkina Faso
RE
01:07pFormer asthma sufferer Biden has cough, but not COVID, White House says
RE
01:02pUs three-year treasury yields steady at 3.210% after auction…
RE
01:00pModi's party loses crucial Indian state after ally switches sides
RE
12:54pGermany plans tax changes to help households cope with inflation - officials
RE
12:48pEcuador's debt payments not affected by Luxembourg asset freeze - government says
RE
12:34pCorn, soybeans gain as U.S. crop ratings decline
RE
12:24pTennant Says FX Will Keep Results at Guidance's Low End -- Currency Comment
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters
2SANOFI : UBS gives a Neutral rating
3Australia's NAB warns of higher costs again, shares slip
4BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
5Analyst recommendations: Nvidia, Nike, Linde, Republic Services, Idexx ..

HOT NEWS