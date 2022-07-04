Ecuador's oil output rebounds by about 90% after end of protests

QUITO, July 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's oil output has recovered
by about 90% since a deal between the government and
demonstrators ended nationwide protests late last week, with
output up to 461,637 barrels per day (bpd), the ministry of
mines and energy said on Monday.
More than two weeks of protests in Ecuador caused state-run
oil company Petroecuador to lose 1.99 million barrels of oil
production, while the government declared force majeure for the
public and private oil sector.
(Reporting by Yury Garcia and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Oliver
Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)