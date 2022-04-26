Ecuador's president expects oil prices to cut its fiscal deficit

QUITO, April 26 (Reuters) - Ecuador could reduce this year's
fiscal deficit more than it predicted, if crude prices remain
high and it is able to sell a state-owned bank, President
Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday, adding the country still
requires significant private investment to create jobs.
The government has predicted 2022 will close with a deficit
of 2% of gross domestic product - equivalent to some $2.3
billion - shrinking from a $3.7 billion deficit in 2021 and a
$7.1 billion figure in 2020.
"It is very probable that if current oil prices continue
that the deficit will be even lower," Lasso said during an live
interview on government social media channels and radio. "This
year we have the possibility of the sale of (state-owned bank)
Banco del Pacifico, which would also help control the fiscal
deficit."
Though government account balances are improving, Lasso
acknowledged many Ecuadoreans face financial worries and said he
would keep insisting on efforts to attract investment.
Lasso has pledged to create 2 million jobs during his term,
which ends in 2025, but last month congress rejected his
proposed investment law, with lawmakers decrying what they
called attempts to privatize public services.
"There is no interest in privatizing public services like
electricity and water, it's about public-private partnerships
where the private sector participates with its money but the
asset remains property of the state," he said, adding the
proposal may be presented again to lawmakers or put to citizens
in a vote.
Ecuador is working on re-negotiating contracts with oil
companies, Lasso added, moving away from service provision
agreements where the state pays them a fee and toward
profit-sharing deals which he said would increase production.
State oil company Petroecuador plans to drill 36 wells at
the Ishpingo oil field through the end of the year, despite
resistance to the project, which borders Yasuni national park.
The field began production with output of 3,600 barrels per day.
Ecuador is awaiting a $700 million disbursement from the
International Monetary Fund originally scheduled for December of
last year.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia
Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)