Ecuador sees a return to capital markets in an orderly manner: economy minister

QUITO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ecuador will seek to return to the
international capital market and is working to regain its
credibility after restructuring its sovereign bonds, Economy and
Finance Minister Simon Cueva said on Friday.
Last year, the country managed to restructure some $17.4
billion by exchanging about 10 outstanding papers for three new
bonds maturing in 2030, 2035 and 2040 and improving interest
rates.
After the exchange, Ecuador has not issued new debt to
obtain financing despite its liquidity problems, exacerbated by
the pandemic.
"Ecuador has a vocation to gradually return to the
international capital markets," Cueva told reporters. "But do it
in an orderly and predictable way."
"Ecuador has a not-so-good history in international markets
with many stories of default, restructuring, and changes, and we
want to build a serious, credible country abroad," he added.
President Guillermo Lasso will accommodate in his spending
plan for next year "external placements" for some $1.2 billion,
which would include bond issues and commercial operations with
private banks.
But a decision to enter the capital market will depend on
the internal economic measures promoted by his government, such
as a tax reform, which is being debated in the legislature, and
dialogue with multilateral organizations for new credits, Cueva
said.
Ecuador has turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
and other lenders to seek financing in better conditions and
hopes to maintain that debt as one of its main sources during
2022.
The government foresees external loans of about $3.6
billion, according to the proposed budget for 2022.
In 2008 Ecuador declared a moratorium on part of its
commercial debt. In 2014 it returned to the market with a paper
issue.
Sovereign bond debt amounted to about $17.7 billion,
equivalent to 17.3% of GDP as of July 2021, according to data
from the economy ministry.
