Ecuador to allow private sector to import some fuel, ending Petroecuador monopoly

QUITO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ecuador's government will allow
private companies to import and sell some fuels for industrial
and commercial use, ending a monopoly state-owned Petroecuador
had in the sector, the energy ministry said on Friday.
The move is one of a series of free-market reforms
implemented in the oil-producing Andean country under President
Lenin Moreno. The government is also seeking to merge
Petroecuador with another state-owned company, and searching for
a partner to refurbish Petroecuador's Esmeraldas refinery.
The measure does not affect liquefied petroleum gas for use
in homes, automobiles, or the agricultural sector. An effort by
Moreno to reduce fuel subsidies last year prompted violent
protests that paralyzed capital Quito.
Still, the change will likely reduce the weight of fuel
imports on public finances as cash-strapped Ecuador emerges from
a restructuring of billions of dollars in bonds.
"A private company putting up the money to import a product
means the state can reduce the money it needs to have on hand to
bring these products," Energy Minister Rene Ortiz told
reporters, adding that private companies would have to pay a fee
to Petroecuador to use its ports.
The government currently spends between $3.5 billion and $4
billion a year on imports of liquefied petroleum gas and other
fuels, according to Petroecuador.
The price of gasoline and diesel for use in automobiles and
fishing vessels will still vary according to a system that fixes
the price based on changes in the international price of crude,
a measure adapted in May as part of a package of economic
reforms to handle a drop in revenue resulting from the
coronavirus pandemic.
