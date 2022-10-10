Ecuador to launch auction for offshore gas blocks in 2024 -energy minister

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ecuador is planning to
offer, most likely in 2024, blocks for offshore exploration and
production of natural gas at the Gulf of Guayaquil, following
auctions for onshore areas to be completed next year, Energy
Minister Xavier Vera said on Monday.
Ecuador expects to boost crude production to 750,000 barrels
per day (bpd) by 2025 from a current 490,000 bpd. A large
portion of the increase is planned to come from onshore areas
awarded as part of its Intracampos oil round, whose second phase
is currently on offer.
"There is more confidence now," Vera
told Reuters in an interview in Houston, referring to the
successful awarding of blocks in the Intracampos round's first
phase.
Vera expects to greenlight a proposal for the gas blocks, in
shallow and deep waters of the Gulf of Guayaquil, in the coming
months once areas are defined. The model will be production
sharing contracts.
To support the expected production growth, Ecuador's energy
ministry is also evaluating the availability of drilling rigs to
secure units, the minister said. Specialized equipment will also
be needed for expanded exploration, following a 15-year pause in
exploration by private companies in the nation, vice minister
Xavier Briz said.
Millions of barrels of Ecuadorian crude could be offered
soon on the spot market following an oil-for-debt renegotiation
between Ecuador and China's Petrochina, Vera said.
The crude, key for U.S. Gulf and European oil refiners
seeking to replace Russian supplies, will be offered via open
tenders that will invite refiners and trading companies to bid.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga
Editing by Marguerita Choy)