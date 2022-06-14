Ecuador to prioritize sustainable mining in new areas -minister

TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - Ecuador will prioritize
companies with a good track record of working with local
communities and possessing drilling technologies promoting
sustainable mining when issuing new mining licenses, Energy
Minister Xavier Vera said.
President Guillermo Lasso has vowed to develop the mining
sector as part of the country's post-pandemic economic recovery,
including announcing new areas available for development by
private companies by the end of 2022.
Lasso's plans are facing stiff resistance, especially from
indigenous communities, who on Monday began what they said will
be an indefinite protest against Lasso's economic policies.
Vera told Reuters on the sidelines of the Prospectors and
Developers Association (PDAC) convention in Toronto late on
Monday that new mines being potentially by public or private
operators will be open to large corporations to small miners, so
long as they meet regulatory requirements.
Companies which do very good technical work but do not
consult with local communities will fail, Vera said. "We don't
want that," he said.
Vera said he is confident any new concessions will reward
investors who follow the rule of law and operate with the
support of local communities.
Ecuador is also preparing to increase production of
petroleum from 500,000 barrels per day to 550,000 barrels per
day by end of 2022, Vera said.
The country has recently made spot sales to Chinese
refineries.
