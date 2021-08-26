Ecuador to spend $80 mln on thermal power stations as erosion threatens hydro plant

QUITO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run power company
CELEC said on Thursday it will spend $80 million to repair idle
thermal power plants to prepare them to provide backup
electricity supply, as raging river erosion threatens its
massive Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant.
CELEC said the $80 million will recover some 426.4 megawatts
(MW) of thermoelectric generating capacity by 2022, with 125
megawatts coming online in November after investments at its
125-MW oil-fired Esmeraldas I plant. Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ecuador-races-move-oil-pipelines-protect-power-plant-raging-river-2021-07-01
in July reported the company's plans to re-start the idled
plants.
"With these actions we will guarantee electrical service for
Ecuadoreans in the hypothetical case of an operational outage at
the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant as a consequence of
the headward erosion of the Coca river's," CELEC Chief Executive
Gonzalo Uquillas said in a statement.
The company is also spending $100 million in structures to
prevent the Coca River - which has been violently eroding its
bed since a 130-meter (426-ft) waterfall in the Amazon region
collapsed in February 2020 - from reaching the reservoir for the
1,500 MW Coca Codo Sinclair facility, which provides a third of
Ecuador's power.
The Coca river's erosion also caused the country's two main
pipelines to burst last year, and oil companies have spent
millions of dollars re-routing the ducts - which are
indispensable for bringing crude, the lifeblood of the South
American country's economy, to ports on the Pacific coast.
CELEC said that the erosion has now advanced to within 7.9
km (4.91 miles) of the reservoir, but is slowing. The process
was occurring 9 km away from the reservoir as of late June.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito
Writing by Luc Cohen
Editing by Marguerita Choy)