Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ecuador to spend $80 mln on thermal power stations as erosion threatens hydro plant

08/26/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUITO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run power company CELEC said on Thursday it will spend $80 million to repair idle thermal power plants to prepare them to provide backup electricity supply, as raging river erosion threatens its massive Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant.

CELEC said the $80 million will recover some 426.4 megawatts (MW) of thermoelectric generating capacity by 2022, with 125 megawatts coming online in November after investments at its 125-MW oil-fired Esmeraldas I plant. Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ecuador-races-move-oil-pipelines-protect-power-plant-raging-river-2021-07-01 in July reported the company's plans to re-start the idled plants.

"With these actions we will guarantee electrical service for Ecuadoreans in the hypothetical case of an operational outage at the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant as a consequence of the headward erosion of the Coca river's," CELEC Chief Executive Gonzalo Uquillas said in a statement.

The company is also spending $100 million in structures to prevent the Coca River - which has been violently eroding its bed since a 130-meter (426-ft) waterfall in the Amazon region collapsed in February 2020 - from reaching the reservoir for the 1,500 MW Coca Codo Sinclair facility, which provides a third of Ecuador's power.

The Coca river's erosion also caused the country's two main pipelines to burst last year, and oil companies have spent millions of dollars re-routing the ducts - which are indispensable for bringing crude, the lifeblood of the South American country's economy, to ports on the Pacific coast.

CELEC said that the erosion has now advanced to within 7.9 km (4.91 miles) of the reservoir, but is slowing. The process was occurring 9 km away from the reservoir as of late June. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pPeloton says its hard to know for sure if tread will have an impact on bike sales; says very low awareness for us in the tread category
RE
05:56pDell technologies inc - for q3, expect year-over-year revenue growth up mid to high teens - conf call
RE
05:54pEcuador to spend $80 mln on thermal power stations as erosion threatens hydro plant
RE
05:51pPeloton says we have much better alignment in sales and delivery time frames in fiscal 2022
RE
05:48pTyson Foods offers $10,000 prizes for vaccinated U.S. chicken workers
RE
05:45pInvestment bank touts bankrupt oil refinery restart with 'minimal' investment -document
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 87.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.16% to $1.1753 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.47% to $1.3699 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.08% to 110.09 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces U.S. probe over sustainable investments
2DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
3Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
4FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Travel Stocks Fall
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation

HOT NEWS