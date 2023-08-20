STORY: Flanked by heavy security, Christian Zurita - the Ecuadorean who replaced slain anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio - cast his vote in the country's presidential election on Sunday.

Guards held up a bullet proof blanket to shield Zurita.

Security has taken center stage since the August 9 murder of Villavicencio, a former investigative journalist and lawmaker who was gunned down while leaving a campaign event.

Other candidates reported attacks against them during the campaign, though in some cases police have said the violence was not directed at the hopefuls themselves.

Authorities have said 100,000 police and military personnel will be on hand to guard polling places.

Candidates have pledged to fight sharp increases in crime and improve the struggling economy, amid a rise in unemployment and migration.

Voters at the polls in Quito and Guayaquil told Reuters that security was their major focus.

The 13 million-strong electorate will also choose 137 members of the national assembly and vote on two environmental referendums.

Voting is mandatory for those between 18 and 65.

A candidate needs 50% of the vote, or 40% if they are 10 points ahead of their nearest rival, to win in the first round.

If that doesn't happen, a second round will be held on October 15.