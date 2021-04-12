EdApp : to Host Free Virtual Summit "Rewrite the Playbook," April 29 with Magic Johnson, Netflix's Chief Talent Officer Patty McCord, and Iconic Soccer Manager Arsène Wenger

Register to attend for free now at https://edapp.live/

Digital training platform, EdApp, today announced its upcoming free virtual summit Rewrite the Playbook, to be presented on April 29, headlined by NBA superstar Magic Johnson, Netflix’s Chief Talent Officer Patty McCord, and iconic football/soccer manager Arsène Wenger. This completely free virtual conference is part of EdApp’s continued focus to democratise learning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005664/en/

NBA superstar Magic Johnson, Netflix's Patty McCord, and iconic soccer manager Arsène Wenger headline EdApp's free virtual summit April 29. (Photo: Business Wire)

The summit will deliver practical insights built for 2021 and the future of work. Audiences can expect to walk away with key learnings around how to reinvigorate employee education and training in their companies, drawing on real successes from NBA stars, business moguls, and disruptive leaders.

Commenting on the event, EdApp CEO and co-founder Darren Winterford says, “In the shadow of COVID-19, now is the time to change our approach to learning and training. Rewrite the Playbook is about learning from experts who are pioneering this shift, as well as those who have led and managed some of the highest performing teams of all time.”

“2020 saw a major push to retrain and re-skill the global workforce in the face of the pandemic disruption. To challenge the future of training and in line with EdApp’s mission to democratise learning, this event will not only increase access to learning itself but also equip training managers from around the world with inspiring stories and practical insights to help them ‘level up’ to high performance,” Winterford adds.

Rewrite the Playbook Speaker Line-Up:

Magic Johnson | Unleashing Potential

Often regarded as the best point guard of all time, LA Lakers’ Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s achievements include three NBA MVP Awards, nine NBA Finals appearances, 12 All-Star games, and 10 All-NBA First and Second Team nominations. After his retirement, the HIV survivor pivoted his success from the NBA court to highly affluent business ventures.

Patty McCord | Challenging the Status Quo

Patty McCord served as Chief Talent Officer of Netflix for 14 years and helped create the Netflix Culture Deck. Since it was first posted on the web, the Culture Deck has been viewed more than 15 million times, and Sheryl Sandberg has said that it "may be the most important document ever to come out of Silicon Valley.” Today, McCord is an advisor at HubSpot and continues to coach CEOs and their teams to help define leadership and company culture.

Arsène Wenger | Traditional Rules Don’t Apply

Iconic football manager, Arsène Wenger, joined the English Premier League (EPL) club, Arsenal in 1996 and has since become the longest-serving manager of the club. Wenger won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and masterminded the entire unbeaten league campaign in 2003-04 as his “Invincibles” team became champions. He now serves as the Chief of Global Development for FIFA.

Plus, hear from key speakers Debbie Ekas, Director of Learning at Deloitte, Darren Murph, Head of Remote at GitLab, François Grassal, Pernod Ricard’s International Marketing and Commercial Manager, Michael Callans, VP of People Science at Culture Amp, Marie Daniels, Global Commercial Learning Manager at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, and many more.

In addition, attendees will hear from the event host, EdApp – a multi-award-winning, all-in-one team training tool built for mobile and its sister-company SafetyCulture – a global safety technology company that helps to streamline operations and foster high performing, safer workplaces.

A host of additional industry leaders will reveal key lessons targeted towards learning and development managers, training managers and passionate business owners from around the world, seeking insights into training in this new climate. This post-COVID paradigm has proved that now is the time to challenge the norm, paving the way for 2021 and the future of work.

Rewrite the Playbook, hosted by EdApp and brought to you by SafetyCulture, is designed to help companies large and small rewrite the new Learning & Development (L&D) playbook, built for 2021 and the future of work.

Register for the completely free EdApp Summit 2021: Rewrite the Playbook here.

Date:

April 29, 2021

Time:

8AM PDT | 11AM EDT | 4PM BST

The Rewrite the Playbook summit will be screened in a special one-off playback for the APAC region at 12PM on 30th April.

About EdApp

EdApp offers a free, award-winning microlearning-based Learning Management System (LMS). Designed to provide engaging, mobile-first user experiences, the EdApp platform provides the ability to deliver training directly to your teams’ smartphones, resulting in record engagement rates. EdApp is used to train teams large and small across the globe and delivers around 50,000 lessons per day across more than 90 countries and counting.

https://www.edapp.com

About EdApp Summit 2021: Rewrite the Playbook

There’s a lot that’s changed since early 2020. Work has evolved and is now more flexible, remote, and increasingly digital. To adapt, a change of approach is needed for learning and training in order to become more data-driven, more adaptable, and even more people-focused. The free, virtual summit is hosted by multi-award-winning mobile training platform, EdApp, together with SafetyCulture to help companies large and small to rewrite the new L&D playbook, built for 2021 and the future of work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005664/en/