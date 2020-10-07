Log in
EdTech Platform Convertsation Announces Funding from F2P Ventures to Accelerate AI-backed Classroom Engagement Tool

10/07/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

Venture funding will help Convertsation’s synchronous, text-based online discourse platform to deepen AI technology and expansion into education market

Convertsation, an edtech platform that provides text-based, synchronous discourse to support online education, with post-session engagement analysis generated by artificial intelligence technology, announced successful completion of seed funding from F2P Ventures today.

Created by Carnegie Mellon University engineering students, and winner of the Project Olympus accelerator award, the platform is live in both K12 and college classrooms, where educators customize topic prompts and groups to enable online text-based discussion in real-time that can be analyzed around key metrics to help gauge engagement, topic grasp and sentiment to improve discourse skills and curriculum delivery.

“Watching discourse everywhere become toxic or unproductive, we wanted to use technology to both teach better, more informed debate skills online, and create more robust, open-minded discussions,” said Daniel Hack, Convertsation’s founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to announce F2P’s funding, which allows us to leverage last spring’s classroom trials to now further develop our technology and accelerate our efforts to meet heightened interest in the platform from educators looking to improve discourse, engagement and even corporate education efforts.”

The shift to online education has spurred demand for interactive tools that meet curriculum needs and provide engagement metrics. Despite broad use, students and educators have expressed frustration and fatigue with video platform’s limits. With F2P’s investment, the Convertsation team will continue to add functionality to the platform’s text-based format and accelerate the company’s commercialization efforts and users, which already includes colleges like Colgate University, Carnegie Mellon University, New York University, and numerous public and private high secondary schools, where student reaction has been highly favorable toward the text-based, live small group format.

“We were impressed by the team’s mission and the sophistication of the platform’s technology,” said F2P’s Catherine Frey. “With the online education market short of real-time interactive offerings, the Convertsation platform’s positive response from both educators and students suggest high interest. We are excited about the growth opportunity.”

About Convertsation

Convertsation is a text-based discourse platform that allows educators to enable small group real-time discussions that boost interactivity and support bespoke curriculum outcomes. Using an array of features and technology that includes AI and customization settings, the platform provides measured insight on student participation and engagement. Teachers can create assignments and groups; share discussion prompts and outside resources like news articles, images, and videos to tailor discussions to enhance online discussion among students.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, and created by Carnegie Mellon engineering students, each convertsation generates active learning and topic measures that can be used by educators to help gauge participation and enhance student performance while building much-needed positive discourse skills. Our motto: Opening minds, one conversation at a time.

About F2P

F2P Ventures invest in and accelerate visionary entrepreneurs who have created products and services to transform existing industries through technology. Our partners have unique skills and experience in financial and operational structuring / restructuring, technology strategy and enterprise sales. We partner with companies and incorporate our combined expertise to define / or redefine an optimized growth trajectory and accelerate their commercial model.


© Business Wire 2020
