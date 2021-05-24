Edenbridge Health : Announces Robert Kramer Joins Advisory Board

BOSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenbridge Health announced today that Robert Kramer, a nationally renowned thought leader in senior housing and the care of older adults, has joined its team of advisors. Since its inception in 2016, Edenbridge has gained steady momentum, attracting visionary investors, partners, executives, and advisors.

Mr. Kramer is founder and fellow of Nexus Insights, a thought leadership platform dedicated to transforming housing and aging services for older adults. He is also co-founder, former CEO, and now strategic advisor at the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. In 2019, Mr. Kramer conceived and championed "The Forgotten Middle," a landmark study of the health and socioeconomic status of middle-income adults who will be age 75 or older in 2029 and their ability to afford private-pay senior housing.

"We are uniquely poised, at this moment, to transform long-term care models in this country," said Kramer. "Nursing homes are flawed, underfunded, and in need of reform. The PACE model has the potential to improve outcomes for millions of nursing home eligible seniors. Edenbridge's approach to PACE prioritizes the individual, their families, and the communities in which they reside -- simplifying what has become a complex mess for too many seniors and providers."

Other members of Edenbridge's Advisory Board include Alex Drane, Rushika Fernadopulle, Jennie Chin Hansen, Joanne Lynn, Robyn Stone, and Bruce Vladeck.

"We are delighted that Bob has joined our growing team of thought leaders," said Stephen Gordon, MD, founder and CEO of Edenbridge. "His extensive experience and knowledge of elder care is invaluable to us as we pursue our goal to transform aging in this country."

Edenbridge Health is a mission-focused company founded in 2016 by seasoned geriatricians. From long experience and national study of best practices, Edenbridge has complemented the PACE model with a special focus on supporting participants' personal autonomy and meaningful lives. Through comprehensive, integrated and person-centered care, Edenbridge enables frail elders to age in the community and lead connected, meaningful lives. For more information, visit www.edenbridgehealth.org .

