Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edgecore Networks : Introduces MLTG-Series Solution for Multi-Gigabit Connectivity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Edgecore Networks announced today the launch of MLTG-Series, a 60 GHz mmWave PTP/PTMP solution that can deliver multi-gigabit speeds. The MLTG-Series includes distribution nodes MLTG-360 and client nodes MLTG-CN that can be rapidly deployed on available infrastructure, such as street poles or rooftops to create a mmWave wireless distribution mesh network.

The MLTG-Series solution incorporates Terragraph, Facebook Connectivity’s 802.11ay-based gigabit wireless technology designed to deliver fiber-like speeds over the air at a significantly lower cost and faster time to market than that of trenched fiber. MLTG-Series is ideally suited for applications such as fixed wireless access, smart city, small cell backhaul and outdoor Wi-Fi. This integration further strengthens the partnership between the two companies. Edgecore Networks previously partnered with Facebook Connectivity to deploy Express Wi-Fi certified products in Southeast Asia and South America.

“Terragraph’s advanced technology and unique mesh architecture makes it the optimal wireless solution to drive multi-gigabit services in urban and suburban environments and complement fiber deployments,” said TT Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks. “Combining Edgecore’s wireless solution with Terragraph will give customers highly efficient and reliable networks built over a strong foundation of wireless deployment.”

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Edgecore Networks and see more Terragraph-enabled solutions brought to market,” said Dan Rabinovitsj, Vice President for Facebook Connectivity. “Offering an easy-to-deploy gigabit solution at an affordable price will help accelerate the availability of ultra-high broadband speeds to communities around the world.”

MLTG-360 distribution node has four 60 GHz radios, providing a coverage of up to 360 degrees, and MLTG-CN has one 60 GHz radio, providing a coverage of 90 degrees. Both MLTG-360 and MLTG-CN are equipped with phased array beamforming antennas. MLTG-360 and MLTG-CN can be flexibly deployed – the network can be made up of MLTG-360 only, MLTG-CN only, or a combination of the two. With an IP66 rating, MLTG-360 and MLTG-CN can also provide the weather resistance needed in outdoor deployments.

The MLTG-Series is now available for order.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:09aTELEHEALTH SERVICES : Helps Yale New Haven Health System Connect Community to Share Support for Isolated Patients
BU
07:07aMPCC : notification of primary insider trading cf. STA Sec. 4-2
AQ
07:07aREDSENSE MEDICAL : presents on Erik Penser Banks Bolagsdag, September 24
AQ
07:06aLOWE : Leverages Innovative Technology to Launch Contactless Pickup Lockers Nationwide
PR
07:06aSenet Closes $16M Funding Round to Drive Widespread Adoption of Low Power Wide Area Networks and Solutions
GL
07:05aASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:05aAtapattu Mudiyanselage Dammika Kumara Atapattu & Eyon Lanka Investment and Film Production International Company (Pvt) Limited (PV 125740)
PU
07:05aA rapid rise in battery innovation is playing a key role in clean energy transitions
PU
07:05aCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Announcement - proposed election of an executive director; and appointment of the president
PU
07:05aTe Ao Māori i Te Pūtea Matua
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
4J D WETHERSPOON PLC : European stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils concepts for hydrogen-powered plane

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group