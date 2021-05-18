Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edgecore Networks Launches Open Wi-Fi Access Points Preinstalled with the TIP OpenWiFi Image

05/18/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced the launch of a series of open Wi-Fi access points preinstalled with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi image. Edgecore’s TIP OpenWiFi-ready access points offer users an open platform that works straight out of the box and which is also highly customizable. Edgecore cooperates with other members in the TIP OpenWiFi ecosystem to accelerate the pace of innovation in the Wi-Fi market by creating cost-effective disaggregated open source solutions aimed at improving global connectivity.

Edgecore Networks joined TIP's Wi-Fi Project Group in 2019 and has contributed technology and experience in hardware and software disaggregation. Edgecore is proud to launch a range of open Wi-Fi access points preinstalled with TIP’s OpenWiFi image to further support the ecosystem, including two Wi-Fi 6 indoor access points, EAP101 and EAP102; two Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 indoor access points, ECW5211-L and ECW5410-L; and one Wi-Fi 5 Wave 2 outdoor access point with optional cellular backhaul, OAP100. From SMB to MDUs to larger venues, Edgecore TIP OpenWiFi-ready access points can adapt to various usage and requirements. The all-in-one package allows users to save on time without the hassle of having to go through initial setup. If required, Edgecore products provide endless possibilities on its open platform for clients to expand accordingly. Furthermore, each access point has received multiple international certifications including FCC and CE, allowing each product to successfully enter local markets across numerous countries and regions.

Tengtai Hsu, Vice President of Edgecore Networks, said, “As an active contributing member of TIP, Edgecore is excited about the positive collaboration that is being established among the members of the OpenWiFi ecosystem, which allows each member to excel in their area of expertise. Further, Edgecore highly prioritizes executing a roadmap that provides more high quality TIP OpenWiFi-ready products for adoption by the ecosystem. Edgecore is eager to utilize the synergy within the OpenWiFi ecosystem to develop, build, test, and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high-quality connectivity that the world needs.”

“As a longtime TIP participant and supporter of disaggregation, Edgecore Networks is an active member in multiple project groups across TIP. We are excited to have Edgecore expand its support of TIP and its initiatives to include the OpenWiFi initiative,” said David Hutton, Chief Engineer, TIP.

Edgecore open Wi-Fi access points with TIP’s OpenWiFi image preinstalled are now available for order.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-400G Ethernet OCP Accepted™ switches, core routers, cell site gateways, virtual PON OLTs, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

About the Telecom Infra Project

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world’s population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: www.telecominfraproject.com

All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Edgecore Networks. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:14aUPCOMING DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Canoo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
PR
02:13aTHE TREE OF SCENARIOS : Why Branching, Instructor-Led Scenarios Help Learning
PU
02:13aUNION JACK OIL  : Wressle Development Update PEDL180 and PEDL182
PU
02:13aENGIE  : Q1 2021 Financial information
PU
02:13aENGIE  : Re-positioning ENGIE for long-term sustainable growth
PU
02:12aVODAFONE  : posts 1.2% drop in full-year earnings
RE
02:12aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SmileDirectClub, Inc. - SDC
PR
02:11aVIVENDI  : considers selling further 10% of shares in Universal
RE
02:11aTBC BANK  : Announces 1Q 2021 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
02:09aBUNZL  : agrees to acquire healthcare business in New Zealand
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
2DISCOVERY, INC. : DISCOVERY : Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop
3Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
4Buffett's Berkshire buys Aon, slashes Chevron and Wells Fargo
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..