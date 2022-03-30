Edgy euro zone bond markets push yields higher

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, pushed back towards multi-year highs by inflation concerns after a roller-coaster session the previous day.

News that consumer prices in the German state of NRW rose by 2.7% month-on-month in March and were up by 7.6% year-on-year kept bond markets on edge over surging inflation.

Commerzbank rates strategists said the number adds weight to expectations for "a major upside surprise" in the national inflation number due out later in the session.

In early trade, short-dated bonds continued to drive the charge higher in borrowing costs.

Germany's two-year bond yield - which pushed above 0% on Tuesday for the first time since 2014 - was up 5 basis points at 0.008%, just off the previous day's high.

Other short-dated bond yields in the euro area were up 4-6 bps on the day .

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was 2.5 bps higher on the day at 0.66%, near four-year highs hit on Tuesday.

In a highly volatile session, bond yields soared on Tuesday, with upbeat headlines out of talks to end the war in Ukraine exacerbating the bond selloff. But yields came sharply off their highs later in the day.

Rabobank rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said it was becoming increasingly difficult to make sense of what was driving bond markets, as investors try to assess what a possible end to the conflict means for the outlook for the economy and inflation.

"There's a very confused outlook and it's tricky to form a view on what the market is trading on, and I don't think we're the only ones," he said.

"The brief inversion of the U.S. curve is also getting a lot of attention."

The closely watched U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019, as bond investors bet that aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve would raise recession risks for the U.S. economy.

The Fed hiked rates by a quarter-point earlier this month and has flagged bigger moves to tame inflation.

That spread was at just under 4 bps in early London trade , keeping inversion territory in sight. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Jan Harvey)