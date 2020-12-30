Edison S p A : Financial Calendar 2021

PRESS RELEASE
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021
Milan, December 30, 2020 - Edison hereby announces the calendar of the activities of the board of directors and of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the year 2021.
Board of directors' meetings
Date
Object
Wednesday February 17, 2021
Approval of the 2020 Annual Report
Tuesday May 11, 2021
Approval of the First Quarterly Report at March 31, 2021
Wednesday July 28, 2021
Approval of the Semiannual Report at June 30, 2021
Thursday October 28, 2021
Approval of the Third Quarterly Report at September 30, 2021
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
Date
Object
Wednesday March 31, 2021
Approval of the 2020 Annual Report
Edison Press Office
http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2; http://www.edison.it/it/media
Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it; Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it
Investor Relations Edison:
Anna Ferrari 02 6222 7953 - anna.ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it
Edison Spa
Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano
Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it
www.edison.it
