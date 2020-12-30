Log in
Edison S p A : Financial Calendar 2021

12/30/2020 | 01:57pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021

Milan, December 30, 2020 - Edison hereby announces the calendar of the activities of the board of directors and of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the year 2021.

Board of directors' meetings

Date

Object

Wednesday February 17, 2021

Approval of the 2020 Annual Report

Tuesday May 11, 2021

Approval of the First Quarterly Report at March 31, 2021

Wednesday July 28, 2021

Approval of the Semiannual Report at June 30, 2021

Thursday October 28, 2021

Approval of the Third Quarterly Report at September 30, 2021

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Date

Object

Wednesday March 31, 2021

Approval of the 2020 Annual Report

***

Disclosure obligations to the public pursuant to Consob resolution no. 11971 dated 14.5.1999 and subsequent amendments

Edison Press Office

http://www.edison.it/it/contatti-2; http://www.edison.it/it/media

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it; Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Anna Ferrari 02 6222 7953 - anna.ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 18:56:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
HOT NEWS
