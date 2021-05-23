Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edison S p A : S&P upgrades Edison to BBB, stable outlook, thanks to solid operating results and favourable growth prospects

05/23/2021 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

S&P UPGRADES EDISON TO BBB, STABLE OUTLOOK, THANKS TO SOLID OPERATING RESULTS AND FAVOURABLE GROWTH PROSPECTS

The rating agency raises long and short term ratings on Edison to BBB/ A-2 from BBB-/A-3.

S&P rewards the improvement in financial metrics in 2020, thanks to the resilience in performance and the sale of E&P activities, also confirmed by solid operating results in the first quarter 2021.

Milan, May 21, 2021 - Edison informs that the Standard & Poor's rating agency raised the company's long- term rating to BBB with a stable outlook from BBB- with a positive outlook. According to S&P, the results of the first quarter 2021 confirm a significant resilience to the pandemic adverse scenario and the improvement in prospective performance. This reflects the strong better-than-expected 2020 operating results and the sale of non-strategic assets.

The rating agency view favorably Edison's strategy to exit from capital-intensive and volatile activities such as E&P, to focus on renewable energy and downstream activities. S&P expects that the company's EBITDA and credit metrics will continue to improve in 2021 and thereafter thanks to the renewable generation fleet, the rising contribution of revenues and margins from existing and new thermal power plants, and macroeconomic recovery.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that Edison will generate substantial cash flow from 2022, which will cover investments and dividend payments.

The full text of S&P's press release is available on the site www.standardandpoors.com.

***

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it;

Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Anna Ferrari 02 6222 7953 - Anna.Ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2021 09:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aEgyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer
RE
07:41aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of UFS, FOE, HWCC, and PPD
GL
07:41aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of JCS, STAY, MFNC, and PEBO
GL
07:40aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of EQT, HOME, MDP and SOLY
GL
07:40aLifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CBAN, HGV, NCBS, and PFBI
GL
07:15aAlibaba's Winning Cloud Formula Is Coming Under Pressure
DJ
07:15aTIM COOK : Epic Games vs. Apple Trial Prepares for Closing Arguments
DJ
07:08aKYODO NEWS DIGEST : May 23, 2021 -3-
AQ
06:33aEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES  : Israel reopens borders to small groups of foreign tourists
RE
06:27aEFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients
5KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Continues its support of "Diraya" Campaign

HOT NEWS