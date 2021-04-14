Edison S p A : Summary report of the votes on the items on the agenda of the Special Meeting of the Holders of savings shares of 12 April 2020 (Published on April 14, 2021)

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF SAVINGS SHARES OF 12 APRIL 2021

Item 1 on the Agenda

(Approval of the report of the fund)

% of shares Number of shares represented at the % of category's capital Shareholder's Meeting In favor 39,595,995 100.00000 36.124443 Against 0 0.00000 0,00000 Abstaining 0 0.00000 0,00000 Not Voters 0 0.00000 0.00000 Number of shares represented at the Shareholders' Meeting 39,595,995 100.00000 36.12443 Item 1 on the Agenda (Reconstitution of the Fund at 100,000.00 euros) % of shares Number of shares represented at the % of category's capital Shareholder's Meeting In favor 39,595,995 100.00000 36.124443 Against 0 0.00000 0,00000 Abstaining 0 0.00000 0,00000 Not Voters 0 0.00000 0.00000 Number of shares represented at the Shareholders' Meeting 39,595,995 100.00000 36.12443

Item 2 on the Agenda

(Election of the lawyer Luciano Duccio Castelli as Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders)

% of shares

Number of shares represented at the % of category's capital Shareholder's Meeting

In favor 39,595,995 100.00000 36.124443

1