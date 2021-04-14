Edison S p A : Summary report of the votes on the items on the agenda of the Special Meeting of the Holders of savings shares of 12 April 2020 (Published on April 14, 2021)

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF SAVINGS SHARES OF 12 APRIL 2021
Item 1 on the Agenda
(Approval of the report of the fund)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
represented at the
|
% of category's capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In favor
|
|
|
|
39,595,995
|
|
100.00000
|
36.124443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstaining
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Voters
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
represented
|
at
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
39,595,995
|
|
100.00000
|
36.12443
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 1 on the Agenda
|
|
|
|
|
(Reconstitution of the Fund at 100,000.00 euros)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
represented at the
|
% of category's capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In favor
|
|
|
|
39,595,995
|
|
100.00000
|
36.124443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstaining
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Voters
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
represented
|
at
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
39,595,995
|
|
100.00000
|
36.12443
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 2 on the Agenda
(Election of the lawyer Luciano Duccio Castelli as Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders)
% of shares
Number of shares represented at the % of category's capital Shareholder's Meeting
|
In favor
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.124443
1
|
Against
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstaining
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Voters
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
represented
|
at the
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.12443
|
|
|
|
|
Item 3 on the Agenda
(Determination of the length of the term of office of the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders in three financial years)
|
|
|
|
% of shares
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
represented at the
|
% of category's capital
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In favor
|
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.124443
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstaining
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Voters
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
represented
|
at the
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.12443
|
|
|
|
|
Item 4 on the Agenda
(Determination in 25,000.00 euros per year of the compensation of the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders)
|
|
|
|
% of shares
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
represented at the
|
% of category's capital
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In favor
|
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.124443
|
|
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstaining
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0,00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Not Voters
|
|
0
|
0.00000
|
0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
shares
|
|
|
|
represented
|
at the
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
39,595,995
|
100.00000
|
36.12443
|
|
|
|
|
2
Disclaimer
Edison S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:58:04 UTC.