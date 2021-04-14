Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edison S p A : Summary report of the votes on the items on the agenda of the Special Meeting of the Holders of savings shares of 12 April 2020 (Published on April 14, 2021)

04/14/2021 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES ON THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF SAVINGS SHARES OF 12 APRIL 2021

Item 1 on the Agenda

(Approval of the report of the fund)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's capital

Shareholder's Meeting

In favor

39,595,995

100.00000

36.124443

Against

0

0.00000

0,00000

Abstaining

0

0.00000

0,00000

Not Voters

0

0.00000

0.00000

Number

of

shares

represented

at

the

Shareholders' Meeting

39,595,995

100.00000

36.12443

Item 1 on the Agenda

(Reconstitution of the Fund at 100,000.00 euros)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's capital

Shareholder's Meeting

In favor

39,595,995

100.00000

36.124443

Against

0

0.00000

0,00000

Abstaining

0

0.00000

0,00000

Not Voters

0

0.00000

0.00000

Number

of

shares

represented

at

the

Shareholders' Meeting

39,595,995

100.00000

36.12443

Item 2 on the Agenda

(Election of the lawyer Luciano Duccio Castelli as Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders)

% of shares

Number of shares represented at the % of category's capital Shareholder's Meeting

In favor

39,595,995

100.00000

36.124443

1

Against

0

0.00000

0,00000

Abstaining

0

0.00000

0,00000

Not Voters

0

0.00000

0.00000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

Shareholders' Meeting

39,595,995

100.00000

36.12443

Item 3 on the Agenda

(Determination of the length of the term of office of the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders in three financial years)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's capital

Shareholder's Meeting

In favor

39,595,995

100.00000

36.124443

Against

0

0.00000

0,00000

Abstaining

0

0.00000

0,00000

Not Voters

0

0.00000

0.00000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

Shareholders' Meeting

39,595,995

100.00000

36.12443

Item 4 on the Agenda

(Determination in 25,000.00 euros per year of the compensation of the Common Representative of the Savings Shareholders)

% of shares

Number of shares

represented at the

% of category's capital

Shareholder's Meeting

In favor

39,595,995

100.00000

36.124443

Against

0

0.00000

0,00000

Abstaining

0

0.00000

0,00000

Not Voters

0

0.00000

0.00000

Number of

shares

represented

at the

Shareholders' Meeting

39,595,995

100.00000

36.12443

2

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:03aGULF UNION ALAHLIA COOPERATIVE INSURANCE  : تعلن شركة إتحاد الخليج الأهلية للتأمين التعاوني عن تعيين رئيس تنفيذي للشركة
PU
05:03aZENGAME TECHNOLOGY  : Proposed re-election of retiring directors and granting of general mandates to repurchase shares and issue shares and proposed amendments to the articles of association and notice of annual general meeting
PU
05:03aImport Price Index (MPI) in Industry (2015=100.0), February 2021
PU
05:03aJD COM  : Dada group installs digital growth engines for electronics stores and expands on- …
PU
05:03aIndex of Wages Cost, 4th Quarter 2020
PU
05:03aGas Markets, Tensions In 2021
PU
05:01aVaccine progress should allow Britain-U.S. reopening - BA boss
RE
05:01aFACEBOOK  : splashes out $23m on Mark Zuckerberg's security
AQ
05:01aKONECRANES  : Georgia Ports Authority orders 28 Konecranes container cranes as larger ship traffic grows
AQ
05:01aMUNTERS  : Invitation to presentation of munters january - march interim report 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2SAP SE : SAP : nudges up 2021 revenue outlook after cloud gains in first-quarter
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease
4MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : Ford, GM among Michigan companies opposing Republican-backed ..
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : AI chip maker SambaNova raises $67..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ