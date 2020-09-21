Log in
Edison: approved the project for merger by incorporation of Edison Trading

09/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: APPROVED THE PROJECT FOR MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF EDISON TRADING

Milan, September 21, 2020 - Edison announces that the minutes of Edison's Board of Directors meeting held on September 17, 2020, which approved, pursuant to articles 2502 and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code and to Legislative Decree no. 108/2008, the Cross-border Merger by incorporation Proposal of Edison International Holding NV into Edison S.p.A., (company under Dutch law, directly and wholly controlled by Edison Spa), were recorded on September 18, 2020 in the Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Register of Companies.

The above document is filed and available to the public at the Company's head office, on Edison's site

(https://www.edison.it/en/cross-border-legal-merger-incorporation-edison-international-holding-nv-edison- spa) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

***

Public disclosure required by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Press Office

T 02 6222 7331 E. ufficiostampa@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Valeria Minazzi, 0262227889, valeria.minazzi@edison.it

T 02 62228849; E investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379 ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:54:02 UTC
