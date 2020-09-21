PRESS RELEASE
EDISON: APPROVED THE PROJECT FOR MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF EDISON TRADING
Milan, September 21, 2020 - Edison announces that the minutes of Edison's Board of Directors meeting held on September 17, 2020, which approved, pursuant to articles 2502 and 2505 of the Italian Civil Code and to Legislative Decree no. 108/2008, the Cross-border Merger by incorporation Proposal of Edison International Holding NV into Edison S.p.A., (company under Dutch law, directly and wholly controlled by Edison Spa), were recorded on September 18, 2020 in the Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Register of Companies.
The above document is filed and available to the public at the Company's head office, on Edison's site
(https://www.edison.it/en/cross-border-legal-merger-incorporation-edison-international-holding-nv-edison- spa) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
***
Public disclosure required by Consob Resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.
