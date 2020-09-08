PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: DISCUSSIONS STARTED WITH F2I TO REPURCHASE 70% OF E2I ENERGIE SPECIALI AND WITH 2i RETE GAS FOR THE PARTICIPATION IN INFRASTRUTTURE DISTRIBUZIONE GAS

Milan, September 8, 2020 - Edison announces that it has begun negotiations with F2i Fondi Italiani per le Infrastrutture to terminate the partnership in the wind-power sector leader E2i Energie Speciali and acquire the 70% stake that it does not own yet. E2i Energie Speciali was created in 2014 by the will of Edison and F2i, in which Edison holds the remaining 30% interest. Edison fully consolidates E2i Energie Speciali.

In addition, 2i Rete Gas, the company participated by investment funds managed by F2i, Ardian and APG, sent an expression of interest for the purchase of 100% of Infrastrutture Distribuzione Gas, the company wholly owned by Edison and that manages the gas distribution networks and systems in 58 municipalities in the regions of Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy and Veneto. Edison informs that it has granted 2i Rete Gas an exclusive right for the due diligence activities preparatory to the signing of the possible binding agreement until November 20, 2020.

The negotiations with F2i and 2i Rete Gas are consistent with Edison's strategic development plan as the company intends to become a leader in the energy transition with a progressive disengagement from non-core businesses while enhancing its production of energy from renewable sources, high efficiency combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), energy efficiency and customer service.

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations:

Valeria Minazzi Investor Relator 02 6222 7889 - valeria.minazzi@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it