Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edison: discussions started with F2i to repurchase 70% of E2i Energie Speciali and with 2i Rete Gas for the participation in Infrastrutture Distribuzione Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 12:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: DISCUSSIONS STARTED WITH F2I TO REPURCHASE 70% OF E2I ENERGIE SPECIALI AND WITH 2i RETE GAS FOR THE PARTICIPATION IN INFRASTRUTTURE DISTRIBUZIONE GAS

Milan, September 8, 2020 - Edison announces that it has begun negotiations with F2i Fondi Italiani per le Infrastrutture to terminate the partnership in the wind-power sector leader E2i Energie Speciali and acquire the 70% stake that it does not own yet. E2i Energie Speciali was created in 2014 by the will of Edison and F2i, in which Edison holds the remaining 30% interest. Edison fully consolidates E2i Energie Speciali.

In addition, 2i Rete Gas, the company participated by investment funds managed by F2i, Ardian and APG, sent an expression of interest for the purchase of 100% of Infrastrutture Distribuzione Gas, the company wholly owned by Edison and that manages the gas distribution networks and systems in 58 municipalities in the regions of Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy and Veneto. Edison informs that it has granted 2i Rete Gas an exclusive right for the due diligence activities preparatory to the signing of the possible binding agreement until November 20, 2020.

The negotiations with F2i and 2i Rete Gas are consistent with Edison's strategic development plan as the company intends to become a leader in the energy transition with a progressive disengagement from non-core businesses while enhancing its production of energy from renewable sources, high efficiency combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), energy efficiency and customer service.

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it; Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Edison Investor Relations:

Valeria Minazzi Investor Relator 02 6222 7889 - valeria.minazzi@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 16:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pTCS Enables Post-Merger Integration of Aerohive into Extreme Networks' Business During COVID-19 in Record Time
PR
12:40pBHP : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates - 2020 Final Dividend
PU
12:40pGENERAL MOTORS : Helps Drivers on Uber's Platform Switch to Electric
PU
12:40pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Portland General Electric Company (POR) Investors
BU
12:39pHomes For Our Troops to donate its 300th specially adapted custom home to injured Soldier in Hillsboro, Missouri
GL
12:38pSIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING CO : mpany Signs Non-binding Letters of Intent to Acquire Four Esports Gaming Centers in All Stock Deals
AQ
12:38pSimplicity Esports and Gaming Company Signs Non-binding Letters of Intent to Acquire Four Esports Gaming Centers in All Stock Deals
GL
12:38pRobinson College of Business Graduate Enrollment Surges 78 Percent; Incoming Class is Largest, Most Diverse in its History
GL
12:37pRyanair lands $1 billion as European airline bonds begin to take off
RE
12:37pEYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group