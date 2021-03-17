PRESS RELEASE

EDISON: PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Milan, March 8, 2021 - Edison announces that the 2020 Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, prepared pursuant to Art. 153 of legislative decree 58/1998, is available to the public, at the Company's headquarters, on Edison Spa website(https://www.edison.it/en/shareholders-meeting-2021) and on the authorized storage system "eMarket Storage"(www.emarketstorage.com).

It is also recalled that the Annual Financial Report at December 31, 2020, the Report on Corporate Governance with the Report on compensation policy and on compensation paid, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement, together with the Auditing Reports, and the illustrative Reports of the Board of Directors, with the related motions for resolution on the issues on the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting called for March 31, 2021, as already communicated, were previously made available to the public with the same methods indicated above.

***

Public disclosure requirements under CONSOB Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended.

Edison Press Office:

Elena Distaso, 338 2500609, elena.distaso@edison.it;

Lucia Caltagirone, 331 6283718, lucia.caltagirone@edison.it;Lorenzo Matucci, 337 1500332, lorenzo.matucci@edison.it

Investor Relations Edison:

Anna Ferrari 02 6222 7953 - Anna.Ferrari@edison.it; investor.relations@edison.it

Edison Spa

Foro Buonaparte, 31 20121 Milano

Tel. +39 02 6222.7331 Fax +39 02 6222.7379ufficiostampa@edison.it

www.edison.it