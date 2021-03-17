Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Edison: publication of the notice of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of march 31, 2021 and of the concerning documents

03/17/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, February 18, 2021 - Edison's Board of Directors met yesterday and examined the financial statements at December 31, 2020, which show business performance that exceeded expectations, despite the impact of Covid-19.

In 2020, EBITDA grew by 13.6% to 684 million euros, mainly thanks to the contribution of Electric Power Operations, which benefited from the increase in energy generation from renewables. In the second half of 2019, Edison had expanded its perimeter, becoming Italy's second largest wind power operator, a position that it has now consolidated by increasing its stake in E2i Energie Speciali to 100%. The contribution of Gas Operations was also positive, driven, among other things, by the optimised flexibility of contracts for the importation of gas via pipeline.

The Group ended 2020 with a return to profit: the net result was positive for 19 million euros, compared to a loss of 436 million euros in 2019, which was more affected by the write-downs of E&P assets held for sale. The net profit from Continuing Operations, i.e., excluding the E&P activities subject to the sale, came to 191 million euros (+35.5% compared to 2019).

Net financial debt at December 31, 2020 is stable at 513 million euros, compared to 516 million euros at December 31, 2019, and is the combined result of a lively dynamic in investments, a positive business performance and the disposal of the Discontinued Operations.

In 2020, the sale of all its operated E&P activities marked a crucial step forward in Edison's strategic development plan through which it aims to lead Italy's energy transition, in line with the objectives of Italy's National Energy and Climate Plan and the European Green Deal.

EDISON GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

in millions of euro 2020 (1) 2019 (1)
Sales revenues 6.390 8.198
EBITDA 684 602
EBIT 239 174
Net profit from continuing operations 191 141
Group interest in profit (loss) 19 (436)

(1) In accordance with IFRS 5, the economic items that contribute to the profit from continuing operations: (i) exclude the contribution of the E&P activities in the scope of the sale to Energean, which have been classified as discontinued operations; (ii) include the contribution of the E&P activities in Algeria and Norway, which remain within the Edison perimeter and which were retrospectively reconsolidated as from January 1, 2020. The 2019 figures have been restated accordingly for comparative purposes.

To read the full text of the press release, download the attached pdf.

Disclaimer

Edison S.p.A. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 05:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:40aRoad crashes are the biggest safety challenge for youths
PU
01:40aA Guide to Developing Domestic Carbon Crediting Mechanisms
PU
01:40aDOW  : Presentation
PU
01:40aTECMA S P A  : Approved the proposed financial statements for the financial year ending on 31 december 2020
PU
01:40aELIA /  : Group to rejoin BEL 20
PU
01:40aROYAL BAM N  : Princes Parade scheme is a step closer to reality as construction contractor appointed
PU
01:40aVTB BANK PUBLIC JOINT STOCK  : Group announces IFRS results for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2020
PU
01:38aNotice from Written Resolution of 1L Bondholders dated 15 February (ISIN NO 001 0833775)1615902878
PU
01:38aFIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Use Of Proceeds From The Rights Issue
PU
01:38a2020 REVIEW : On track despite pandemic curveball
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIENERBERGER AG : WIENERBERGER : Gerhard Hanke appointed new Chief Financial Officer of Wienerberger
2PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : RESTATES RESULTS; Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Upcoming Dea..
3KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : Unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2020
4ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes..
5BAIDU, INC. : BAIDU : China's Baidu to raise $3.1 billion from Hong Kong listing - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ