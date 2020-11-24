Editor & Publisher and Infragistics Bring Real-Time COVID-19 Visualization to Publishers

Cranbury, NJ, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics, the leader in UI/UX and business intelligence solutions powering the world’s largest enterprise software applications, has partnered with Editor & Publisher magazine, the authoritative voice of news publishing, to bring a real-time view of daily COVID-19 death and infection rates across 223 countries to news publishers. Infragistics’ animated COVID-19 data visualization dashboard is now available to publishers through Editor and Publisher’s Media Virus Watch, an online resource developed to bring news publishers the latest news, best practices and data on the coronavirus pandemic.

Infragistics’ interactive visualization tracks all global COVID-19 infections and deaths, daily and by country, since January 30, 2020. Powered by global data sources, including Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), viewers can click on any of the 223 countries on the dashboard to see the total deaths or infections on a specific day. It also allows users to track trends in a single country or across countries over time.

Currently, the majority of U.S. news outlets are laser-focused on COVID-19 rates in the U.S. By expanding the data set to encompass worldwide COVID-19 statistics, Americans can get an informed perspective about the country’s progress relative to the rest of the world. Infragistics designed the dynamic dashboard with Indigo.Design and Ignite UI for React, leveraging timely data from CSSEGISandData/COVID-19 to showcase the power of using data to drive decisions.

“This new, engaging COVID-19 dashboard created with Infragistics solutions is an especially informative data asset for newspapers and other news organizations that are covering the coronavirus public health crisis,” says Mike Blinder, publisher, Editor & Publisher. “We are grateful to Infragistics for providing us with an essential tool in our mission to strengthen the support we provide to news organizations.”

“We recognize that we have a responsibility to contribute our technology resources, such as this visualization tool and other expertise, wherever we can to influence the greater good,” said Dean Guida, founder and chief executive officer of Infragistics. “We are pleased to support Editor & Publisher’s Media Virus Watch with our COVID-19 dashboard visualization tool and our door is always open to news organizations seeking business intelligence resources.”

In addition to the partnership with Editor and Publisher, Infragistics’ COVID-19 dashboard is available to any news organization seeking accurate information on the global health crisis. Infragistics also continues to offer its Ignite for Good program, which furnishes open source applications and resources to support those working on COVID-19-related technology projects and provides assistance to small businesses and global customers to accelerate development of new applications that solve problems during the pandemic. Contact Steve Johnston at sjohnston@infragistics.com to receive the COVID-19 dashboard or for more information on Ignite for Good.

