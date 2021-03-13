Editor of Germany's Bild steps aside over bullying probe

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Julian Reichelt, the
editor-in-chief of Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper, has
temporarily stepped aside while the organisation investigates
allegations of possible compliance violations, publisher Axel
Springer said on Saturday.
The Spiegel weekly magazine first reported about an
investigation into Reichelt's conduct earlier this week, saying
several female employees had made accusations against the
editor, including the abuse of power, coercion and bullying.
Axel Springer said Reichelt rejected the accusations, but
had asked to be released temporarily from his position while the
compliance investigation is underway. Springer said it has also
called in external experts.
"An open-ended investigation is being conducted in all
directions and the credibility and integrity of all those
involved is being assessed," the publisher said in a statement.
"So far, there is no such evidence. Making prejudgements on
the basis of rumours is unthinkable in Axel Springer's corporate
culture."
Springer said Alexandra Wuerzbach, editor-in-chief of the
newspaper's Sunday edition, would take over editorial management
for the time being.
Reichelt, previously head of the paper's digital edition,
took over as editor-in-chief in 2018 after winning a power
struggle with Tanit Koch, who said back then that her working
relationship with Reichelt had broken down.
Springer agreed in 2019 to a takeover by U.S. private equity
house KKR, hoping the move will give it greater freedom to build
its digital portfolio and look for acquisitions away from the
eye of skeptical equity markets.
Axel Springer AG was founded in 1946 by journalist Axel
Springer and is now one of the largest publishing companies in
Europe, also owning financial news website Business Insider.
Friede Springer, Axel Springer's widow, designated Chief
Executive Mathias Doepfner as her successor last year as she
gifted, sold and transferred the right to vote her stake in the
business to him.
