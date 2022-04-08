Log in
News: Latest News
Edizione, Blackstone could launch bid for Atlantia at 24 eur/shr - paper

04/08/2022 | 02:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of an infrastructure group Atlantia's headquarters, in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) -Atlantia's top shareholder Edizione and Blackstone could launch a bid for the Italian infrastructure group at 24 euros per share around Easter, daily Il Messaggero said on Friday, citing banking sources directly involved in the matter.

Edizione confirmed on Thursday discussions were under way with Blackstone Group, as a partner, for their own deal that would strengthen their grip on Atlantia but added that no agreement had yet been reached.

Edizione, which already holds a 33% stake in Atlantia, declined to comment, while Blackstone had no immediate comment.

The news of a potential Edizione move on Atlantia came out after a leak on a possible takeover offer for the Italian road and airport operator pitched last week by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Brookfield, which specialise in infrastructure investments.

The Benetton family, which controls Atlantia via the holding company Edizione, has told GIP and Brookfield it was not interested in the funds' takeover approach.

According to Il Messaggero, Edizione and Blackstone initially planned a bid at 22 euros per share, but they may raise it to 24 euros per share after the stock jumped around 8.6% this week following leaks about the fund interest for Atlantia and a possible Benetton countermove.

Shares in Atlantia, which operates airports in Rome and southern France and motorways in Europe and Latin America, closed at 20.3 euros on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agniezska Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIA SPA 6.87% 20.3 Delayed Quote.16.30%
BLACKSTONE INC. -2.20% 115.64 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
