Education Platform Kiddom Raises $35 Million Series C Funding Led by Altos Ventures to Support Surge in Demand for High-Quality Curriculum and Flexible Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddom , the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum, today announced it has raised $35 million in Series C funding, led by Altos Ventures with participation from Owl Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Outcomes Collective. Kiddom plans to use the funding to grow its headcount and scale product development to power next-generation classrooms by enabling digital high-quality instructional materials to operate on its flexible technology platform.



“We believe that schools should never be forced to choose between curriculum quality and flexibility. At Kiddom, we're on a mission to enable the classroom by pairing our current hub for high-quality curriculum, instruction and assessment, with lesson preparation and delivery for a full-service teacher tool,” said Ahsan Rizvi, CEO and Founder at Kiddom. “Kiddom’s rapid growth has been fueled by this mission and with this funding round, we’re looking forward to providing next-generation classrooms with the highest-quality curriculum and flexible technology to serve students more equitably.”

This funding round takes place during massive growth for Kiddom, which grew nearly 500% during the past year and has already doubled its headcount since the beginning of 2021. During the past year, learning remotely made many schools recognize the need for digital high-quality instructional materials and integrated platforms and as a result, demand for Kiddom surged. Several school districts, whose vision for teaching and learning aligns with Kiddom’s mission and product offering, recently signed as customers, including Lincoln Public Schools, Charles County Public Schools, and Caesar Rodney School District. Kiddom is proven to improve outcomes for schools. Hamilton County School District’s Ooltewah Elementary, who used Kiddom during the past year, saw the highest growth on English Language Arts (ELA) Benchmark Assessment 1 & 2 scores of any school in the entire district, while its Kindergarten ELA scores grew nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

“The digital learning landscape has historically been extremely fragmented and last year’s unexpected learning shifts only accelerated the need for a high-quality, integrated digital curriculum management, assessment and instruction solution,” said Ho Nam, Managing Director and Co-founder of Altos Ventures. “Kiddom is the future of personalized digital teaching and learning and with this funding, they will be well-positioned to keep up with the hunger for digital high-quality instructional materials.”

Kiddom was created for teachers and administrators who need a single, cohesive place to seamlessly access high-quality content and personalize learning with all of their tools in one digital setting. Kiddom’s high-quality instructional material partners currently include Open Up Resources, Kendall Hunt, and Fishtank Learning. With Kiddom, teachers no longer need to juggle multiple tools and can access 70,000+ high-quality, modifiable, standards-aligned curated supplemental resources in an integrated content library.

“Flexibility is essential for impactful learning and during the past year, Kiddom helped schools succeed by providing a single platform to deliver high-quality digital curriculum and engage students, wherever learning was taking place,” said Tory Patterson, Managing Director at Owl Ventures. “We believe in Kiddom’s mission and commitment to providing schools with better materials and instructional models so educators can create the most engaged learning environment for students.”

