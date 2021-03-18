Education Reform Project Secures Nonprofit Tax-exempt Status

Organization Working To Increase Teacher Pay Nationally

The Education Reform Project (EDURP), an organization committed to the positive transformation of our nation’s educational system and working to effectuate worthwhile systematic change through innovation, creativity, and common sense, today announced that it was awarded by the IRS federal tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity.

The IRS designation allows EDURP to solicit tax-exempt donations to galvanize its charitable work which is focused on increasing the salaries of teachers nationwide by exempting them from Federal income taxes. EDURP advocates this as a way to recruit and retain the most talented and effective teachers.

“Many teachers are being lost to other professions because salaries do not increase along with the cost of living, thereby causing a teacher shortage and jeopardizing the quality of the education that our children receive,” said Rafael Serrano, Managing Director of Safe Harbor Equity and founder of the Education Reform Project.

Researchers have continually found that an effective teacher is the most important in-school predictor of student achievement. Although curricula, reduced class size, district funding, family, and community involvement all contribute to school improvement and student achievement, the most influential factor is by far the quality of the teacher.

About The Education Reform Project

The Education Reform Project is a non-profit organization committed to the positive transformation of our nation’s educational system, placing the needs of students and teachers at the forefront of public policy and effectuating worthwhile systematic change through innovation, creativity and common sense. www.edurp.org

