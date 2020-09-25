Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Educational Robots Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Decline In The Price Of Educational Robots to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the educational robots market and it is poised to grow by 590.82 th units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 28% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005251/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Robots Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The emergence of startups in the global educational robot market is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 20.50% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 590.82 th units.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock, Modular Robotics Incorporated, PAL Robotics, Pitsco Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., and SoftBank Group Corp., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The decline in the price of educational robots is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 39% of the market share 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock, Modular Robotics Incorporated, PAL Robotics, Pitsco Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd., and SoftBank Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. The decline in the price of educational robots will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Educational Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Educational Robots Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Pre-configured Educational Robots
    • Reconfigurable Educational Robots
    • Humanoid Educational Robots
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40898

Educational Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The educational robots market report covers the following areas:

  • Educational Robots Market Size
  • Educational Robots Market Trends
  • Educational Robots Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of startups in the global educational robot market as one of the prime reasons driving the educational robots market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Educational Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist educational robots market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the educational robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the educational robots market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of educational robots market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product by volume placement
  • Pre-configured educational robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Reconfigurable educational robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Humanoid educational robots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product by volume

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY
  • fischerwerke GmbH & Co. KG
  • Innovation First International Inc.
  • LEGO System AS
  • Makeblock
  • Modular Robotics Incorporated
  • PAL Robotics
  • Pitsco Inc.
  • ROBOTIS Co. Ltd.
  • SoftBank Group Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST : (NYSE-RMT) as of Aug 31, 2020
PR
11:11aTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 18 September to 24 September 2020
BU
11:11aCORRECTION : Conditions for riksbank reversed auctions sek covered bonds
GL
11:10aMPLX LP : Marathon Petroleum Corp. and MPLX LP announce redemption of outstanding senior notes
PU
11:10aDIGITAL BROS S P A : Guidelines to Shareholders for the renewal of the board of directors
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Indiana — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aCounty Employment and Wages in Ohio — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:10aBANK MILLENNIUM S A : Performing by the Court of the registration of changes in Articles of Association of Bank Millennium S.A.
PU
11:10aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluidigm Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:10aUCSF Digital Health Awards Names Conversa Health “Best Remote Diagnostics Company” of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group