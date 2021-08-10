Educational Sessions and Speakers Announced for ProChile's Virtual Conference, “Healthtech Beyond Borders”

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An international virtual summit “Healthtech Beyond Borders,” produced by ProChile, the Trade Commission of Chile in the United States, has announced a line-up of impressive speakers and presenters for the event. The conference begins today, Tuesday, August 10, and runs through Friday, August 13, 2021. Topics range from exploring partnerships between the United States and Chile, understanding finance and investor opportunities, to learning more about geographic hotspots for healthcare in the United States.

“We are very pleased to bring together leaders from both Chile and the United States for our virtual medical and healthcare innovation conference,” said Sylas Bailey-Kelly, Chilean Trade Commissioner US Midwest. “The Healthtech Beyond Borders event provides an incredible opportunity for companies to network and become educated on the best way to create opportunities for economic development while also improving access to healthcare on a global scale,” he added.

On Wednesday, August 11 at 10:55 AM EDT, a summit will be held on “Dynamic Growth for Healthcare Innovators/Innovations.” This panel discussion featuring Steven Collens, CEO MATTER Health (Chicago); Heath Naquin, Vice President of Government and Capital Engagement University City Science Center; Robert C. Pieroni, Economic Development Director of Central Houston; and Josh Sol, Director of Innovation of Houston Methodist Hospital will address several important areas regarding investors. Some of the topics, moderated by Charles Sacco, Associate Dean for Strategic Initiatives, Drexel University Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship, include finding the right venture capitalists and what early-stage companies need to do to prepare to receive funds.

An additional virtual summit will be held on Thursday, August 12 at 10:55 AM EDT, and will explore the topic of location, “Harnessing Healthcare’s Regional Resources: Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia.” This session will begin with welcomes from representatives from each of the focus cities for this year’s Conference including, Michael Rosen, Managing Director, Innovation and Research Park and Helix 51 Incubator in Chicago; Christopher Olson, Mayor's Office of Trade and International Affairs, City of Houston; and Pierre-Olivier Lugez, City of Philadelphia Department of Commerce. Panelists will then lead a lively discussion on why the United States is the best place to find your healthcare business opportunities. Participants include Sam Stavig, Partnership Manager for MATTER Chicago; Tim Daniel-Widener University Small Business Development Council; and Torrey (T.A.) Adams, Ph.D. Sr. Director, Global Life Sciences Economic Development Division, at The Greater Houston Partnership. The discussion will be moderated by José F. Núñez, Vice President of Global Development Houston Methodist Global Health Care Services.

Registration for Healthtech Beyond Borders is free. Links to each of the virtual education sessions are available at the online registration portal. In addition to the webinars, Healthtech Beyond Borders provides time for business matchmaking. The platform allows participants to customize meeting times to fit their own schedules. Attendees can pick and choose which days and times they want to attend and can have one-to-one meetings (25 mins per meeting) with Chilean participants from research centers, universities, hospitals, healthcare solution providers, and other key Chilean institutions.

For more information on ProChile’s virtual event, Healthtech Beyond Borders contact Sylas Bailey-Kelly, Chilean Trade Commissioner US Midwest, sbaileykelly@prochile.gob.cl or call 773-658-3399.

Karolyn Raphael Pro Chile 312-494-0422 karolyn@wingermarketing.com