Completededucation: Educational activities that are completed at an educational institution during the period in question.

Immigrants: Persons born abroad of two foreign-born parents and four foreign-born grandparents.

Norwegian-borntoimmigrantparents: Persons who are born in Norway of two parents born abroad, and in addition have four grandparents born abroad.

Age: Calculated as of December 31.

The Norwegian Standard Classification of Education (NUS): is a 6-digit code system that classifies educational activities by level and field. The level classification is intended to give the best possible notion of the educational system structure in Norway. The 1st digit indicates the level of education. Furthermore, 2-4 digits indicate detailed field division. The entire six-digits state the specific study programs.

International Standard Classification of Education (ISCED): The international statistical standard for classification of education.

Education level: The definitions of the various educational levels used in the statistics on the Educational Attainment of the Population are as follows:

COMPULSORY SCHOOL LEVEL: Compulsory schooling (in the statistics called 'Below upper secondary education') in Norway is divided into a primary level and a lower secondary level. The primary level consists of grades 1-7 while the lower secondary level consists of grades 8-10. In the statistics, it includes (i)-(iv):

(i) Individuals with educational attainment at only primary level. This information is derived from surveys and implies to a large extent to immigrants who have stated primary level as their highest educational attainment.

NUS-level = 1

ISCED2011-level = 1

(ii) All individuals who complete compulsory schooling, regardless of their results.

NUS2000-level = 2

ISCED2011-level = 2

(iii) From the school-year 1975/1976 up to and including the school-year 1994/1995: All individuals who have completed upper secondary education with a duration of less than two years, i.e. mainly study programs at primary level.

NUS-level = 2

ISCED2011-level = 2

(iv) From the school-year 1995/1996 onwards: All individuals who have completed upper secondary education with a duration of less than three years, i.e. mainly study programs at primary level and upper secondary level-I courses.

NUS-level = 2

ISCED2011-level = 2

UPPER SECONDARY SCHOOL LEVEL: People who have completed both primary and lower secondary education or the equivalent have the right to three years' full-time upper secondary education, either general theoretical education or vocational education and training. In the statistics, it includes (i)-(iv):

(i) All individuals who have completed upper secondary education prior to 1974/1975, regardless of the education's length.

NUS-level = 3 and 4

ISCED2011-level = 3

(ii) From the school-year 1975/1976 up to and including the school-year 1994/1995: All individuals who have completed upper secondary education with a duration of two years or more, i.e. mainly upper secondary level-I and level-II courses.

NUS-level = 3 and 4

ISCED2011-level = 3

(iii) From the school-year 1995/1996 onwards: All individuals who have completed upper secondary education with a duration of three years or more, i.e. mainly upper secondary level-II courses/third-year upper secondary courses.

NUS-level = 4

ISCED2011-level = 3

(iv) From the school-year 1998/1999 onwards: All individuals who have obtained less than 120 credits at tertiary level, and who do not have a tertiary vocational education with a duration of less than two years.

NUS-level = 4

ISCED2011-level = 3

TERTIARY VOCATIONAL EDUCATION LEVEL: Includes all individuals who completed tertiary vocational education (both 2-years and 2-years or more), but which are not approved as higher education (i.e. academic tertiary education).

NUS-level = 5

ISCED2011-level = 3, 4 (duration of less than 2 years) and 5 (2 years or more)

HIGHER EDUCATION - undergraduate level:

(i) All individuals who have completed a tertiary education with a duration of up to four years.

NUS-level = 6

ISCED2011-level = 5, 6 and 7 (one-year master's programs)

(ii) From the academic-year 1998/1999 onwards: All individuals who have obtained 120 credits or more at tertiary level, regardless of obtaining a degree.

NUS-level = 6

ISCED2011-level = 5

HIGHER EDUCATION - postgraduate level:

(i) All individuals who have completed a tertiary education with a duration of more than four years.

NUS-level = 7

ISCED2011-level = 7

(ii) All individuals who have completed a doctoral degree.