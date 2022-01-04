Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Edward Lando, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Miami-based Venture Capital firm, Pareto Holdings, is a featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian this week. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Lando is an investor in 500 early stage companies. He was the first investor in Misfits Market and an early angel in 10 unicorns. He’s also helped start several other companies, including Atom Finance, Goody and more through Pareto Holdings with his business partner Jon Oringer.

In the interview, Lando shares insights and philosophies about the future of investing in impact and unicorn companies and shares the story behind one of his latest companies, Goody, which is democratizing and simplifying the gift-giving process for businesses and individuals.

"I absolutely loved my discussion with John Shegerian on the Impact Podcast,” said Lando. “He got me to look at my existing projects with a fresh take and got me even more excited about some of the new things I want to build. John's enthusiasm is contagious."

“It was an honor to have Ed on our show to tell his story and share the innovative work he, Pareto Holdings, and the companies they invest in are doing,” said Shegerian. “I’m sure our audience will be inspired and fascinated to learn from his forward-looking perspective on the future of venture capital investing in 2022 and beyond.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Goodyear Tire, Virgin, Dell, GE, IBM, Qualcomm, Ben & Jerry’s, Timberland, The Hershey Company, Nestle Waters, FedEx, Intel, New York City, Beyond Meat, Lipton Tea, Patron Tequila, Dell, Panasonic, Molson Coors, Seventh Generation, the NBA, the US Tennis Association, Waste Management, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; best-selling author Ryan Holiday; Homeboy Industries founder Father Gregory Boyle; real estate powerhouse and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll; the late, legendary actor Ed Asner; and hundreds more.

