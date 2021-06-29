Log in
Effective interest rates - May 2021

06/29/2021 | 04:33am EDT
Key points

Commentary on this data is now incorporated into the Money and Credit statistical release to facilitate analysis.

Table A: Effective interest rates paid/received on individual's balances by UK MFIs (excluding central bank)

Per cent
Not seasonally adjusted

Outstanding New business
Sight deposits Time deposits Other loans Secured loans Time deposits Other loans Secured loans
Z6IQ Z6IW Z6KO Z6K6 Z6IH Z6K5 Z6JM
2021 Feb 0.12 0.48 6.56 2.09 0.34
 5.16
 1.91
Mar 0.11 0.46 6.52 2.08 0.49 5.03 1.95
Apr 0.10 0.44 6.51 2.07 0.46 5.65 1.88
May 0.10 0.42 6.51 2.07 0.33 5.61 1.90
Table B: Effective interest rates paid/received on PNFC balances by UK MFIs (excluding central bank)

Per cent
Not seasonally adjusted

Outstanding New business
Sight deposits Time deposits Loans Time deposits Loans
HSCT HSCU HSDC BJ72 BJ82
2021 Feb 0.05
 0.20
 2.43 0.06 2.96
Mar 0.05 0.19 2.44 0.06 2.44
Apr 0.05 0.18 2.42 0.07 1.82
May 0.04 0.17 2.50 0.06 2.26
Chart 1: Effective interest rates on individuals deposits

Per cent
Not seasonally adjusted

Chart 2: Effective interest rates on individuals loans

Not seasonally adjusted

Queries

If you have any comments or queries about this release please email dsd_ir@bankofengland.co.uk.

Next release date: 29 July 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:32:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
