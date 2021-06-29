Effective interest rates - May 2021

Published on 29 June 2021
Key points
Commentary on this data is now incorporated into the Money and Credit statistical release to facilitate analysis.
Table A: Effective interest rates paid/received on individual's balances by UK MFIs (excluding central bank)
Per cent
Not seasonally adjusted
Table B: Effective interest rates paid/received on PNFC balances by UK MFIs (excluding central bank)
|
Outstanding
|
New business
|
Sight deposits
|
Time deposits
|
Other loans
|
Secured loans
|
Time deposits
|
Other loans
|
Secured loans
|
Z6IQ
|
Z6IW
|
Z6KO
|
Z6K6
|
Z6IH
|
Z6K5
|
Z6JM
|
2021
|
Feb
|
0.12
|
0.48
|
6.56
|
2.09
|
0.34
|
5.16
|
1.91
|
|
Mar
|
0.11
|
0.46
|
6.52
|
2.08
|
0.49
|
5.03
|
1.95
|
|
Apr
|
0.10
|
0.44
|
6.51
|
2.07
|
0.46
|
5.65
|
1.88
|
|
May
|
0.10
|
0.42
|
6.51
|
2.07
|
0.33
|
5.61
|
1.90
Per cent
Not seasonally adjusted
|
Outstanding
|
New business
|
Sight deposits
|
Time deposits
|
Loans
|
Time deposits
|
Loans
|
HSCT
|
HSCU
|
HSDC
|
BJ72
|
BJ82
|
2021
|
Feb
|
0.05
|
0.20
|
2.43
|
0.06
|
2.96
|
|
Mar
|
0.05
|
0.19
|
2.44
|
0.06
|
2.44
|
|
Apr
|
0.05
|
0.18
|
2.42
|
0.07
|
1.82
|
|
May
|
0.04
|
0.17
|
2.50
|
0.06
|
2.26
Chart 1: Effective interest rates on individuals deposits
Per cent
Chart 2: Effective interest rates on individuals loans
Not seasonally adjusted
Not seasonally adjusted
Queries
If you have any comments or queries about this release please email dsd_ir@bankofengland.co.uk.
Next release date: 29 July 2021
Disclaimer
